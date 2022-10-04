ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s ‘Cactus Plant Flea Market Box’ available, ‘Black Panther’ 2 trailer released, and more trending news

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death

The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s villain might not be who you think

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, and Marvel just started selling tickets online. Marvel often announces ticket presales with new trailers or clips from the upcoming movie. And the same happened with Wakanda Forever. While we expected new scenes and teasers from Wakanda Forever, Marvel did not include a crucial piece of information in trailer 2: The identity of the real Black Panther 2 villain.
MOVIES
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland

There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever

This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Looks Like a Powerful Celebration of Women Warriors

It’s safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an emotional watch. The follow-up to Marvel’s massively successful, most critically acclaimed movie of all time has been five years in the making. In that time, it was hit with an unprecedented setback: leading man Chadwick Boseman, aka Prince T’Challa (Black Panther) himself, died of cancer in 2020. Production on the sequel had not yet begun.Losing your star is never easy, especially when they have a role deeply entrenched in the biggest cinematic franchise ever. But director Ryan Coogler appears to have harnessed that deep sadness to create something...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Chapek’s Right-Hand Man at Disney Takes on a New Role with McDonald’s

A move that went into effect on October 1 puts Bob Chapek’s right-hand man at The Walt Disney Company in a new role with the McDonald’s fast-food chain. According to CNBC, Disney’s Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director this year to join the board at McDonald’s. The company made the announcement on Monday, saying that Daniel is the 15th member of its board.
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

Minds worldwide prepare to combust, as Disney’s ‘Immersive Animation Experience’ tour is coming

Disney stans will go to tremendous lengths to immerse themselves in the legendary studio’s catalogue of animated classics, from taking week-long Disney cruises, to buying into timeshares that let them spend part of the year living on-site at Disney World and Tokyo Disney. But now, thanks to Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive, Disney fans can literally enter the entertainment brand’s cartoon world of color-saturated whimsy.
BOSTON, MA
102.5 The Bone

Chadwick Boseman's death led 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler to consider quitting Hollywood

The August, 2020 death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stunned friends and fans, who learned only then that he'd been suffering privately with terminal colon cancer. One of these was Boseman's friend and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who tells Entertainment Weekly the unexpected tragedy shook him to the core. The 36-year-old had begun working on what would become the forthcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when he learned of Boseman's death.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Gets Two Models Ready For New Black Panther Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with exciting vehicles, both real and fictional. Tony Stark famously drove an Audi R8 in Iron Man, and since then, we've seen tons of tie-ins with various brands for the films within the MCU and the commercials aired outside it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next installment in the popular superhero franchise. Like the original Black Panther film, the sequel features a partnership with the Japanese luxury brand Lexus.
CARS

