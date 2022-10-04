ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Prices increase at the pump for California residents

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXYkw_0iKkxlor00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high?

Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded.

Gas Tracker

“The problem is our local refineries, and until we can get those refineries back up to full operation, the prices will likely remain volatile,” AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe said.

Refineries makeup part of the state’s supply chain and typically “do their planned maintenance in the springtime before the summer busy driving season, but this year because of the high prices earlier in the year, refineries kept operating at near full capacity,” Shupe said.

However, this caused some refineries to go offline to start maintenance in September or have unexpected maintenance issues like flaring.

Kern County resident Erik Casillias decided to ride with his brother to work because of the gas prices and said he was not the only one.

“A lot of people are just trying to get to work, and the gas prices are just really high, so a lot of people are struggling, you know,” Casillias said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

For Kern County resident Samantha Bryant, “It’s really frustrating, but I still have to get to work and get my kids to school, so it’s a necessity, but it is very frustrating.”

However, Shupe said there may be no immediate relief in sight, and drivers can still expect to see some high pump prices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 5

Uriel rendon
2d ago

they are going to give us a check for gasoline but they are already charging us in advance. whiteout forgetting that coincidentally that check will arrive just a few weeks before the midterm elections.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California about to break all-time high gasoline price

OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

OPEC+ production cuts could increase prices at the pump in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As high as gas prices are, they could get even higher. After, OPEC+ announced Wednesday that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels daily. The move is the biggest cut in production since the start of the pandemic. The cut threatens to increase gasoline prices just weeks before the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Community College District unveils California Renewable Energy Laboratory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local officials and educators celebrated Wednesday the creation of the California Renewable Energy Laboratory. The facility is made possible through $50 million in state funding, which Assemblymember Rudy Salas says he secured in the latest budget. Local educators say the facility will put the Kern Community College District in a position […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Meadows Fields welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Business
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Business
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
NBC San Diego

How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?

California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains

SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries
KTVU FOX 2

California is likely in for another dry winter

Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Local carriers test-drive new electric trucks

Monty Mann finally got the chance on Wednesday to test drive one of the electric heavy-duty trucks he's been hearing about. When he did, it was impressive in ways he expected — good acceleration, regenerative braking and a quiet ride — but surprising in a different respect. "It's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Josue Torres

Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again

According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

A Victory Outreach Church Home Burns in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a call came out for a structure fire on Real Road and Micheli Court in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department quickly achieved knockdown of the flames. The structure was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The house is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Warm temperatures expected throughout the valley

On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield. Similar conditions are on tap Thursday. The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy