State College, PA

How Does Paul Chryst’s firing impact Penn State Football?

The calendar has flipped to October, and the coaching carousel is in full rotation. Does the Paul Chryst firing impact Penn State Football?. Penn State Football enters the week on a well-deserved bye week. While James Franklin and company are resting and preparing for the upcoming matchup with Michigan, Wisconsin decided to break the Big Ten internet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt labels one B1G team as 'lurking' entering Week 6 of the season

Joel Klatt isn’t sleeping on one B1G program, even though he feels like some people in the country might be. According to Klatt, Penn State is a team that is “lurking” entering Week 6 of the season. With an undefeated record, a renewed run game and no major questions, the Nittany Lions could make serious noise down the stretch.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
evanstonroundtable.com

Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals

In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
EVANSTON, IL
Sports
