fordcountychronicle.com
Two PBL cross country runners earn all-conference status
Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers cross country runners left the Illinois Prairie Conference Meet with individual hardware on Tuesday evening. Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Trixie Johnson finished fourth in the three-mile race held on the campus of The High School of St. Thomas More. Johnson finished the race in 18 minutes, :51.3 seconds. She was the top PBL finisher in the conference meet.
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois boys golfers who advanced to the Class 1A and 2A State Tournaments
GREENVIEW — The Monticello boys golf team shot its way to a Mason City Illini Central Sectional title on Monday and advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament as a team for the sixth time in program history. The Sages won the program's second sectional championship with a team...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team lost three of its last four matches. Its latest loss was via 25-15, 25-18 score against Rantoul on Tuesday. It came one day after the Panthers won in three sets at Herscher. “We’ve been pretty hot and cold the past couple of...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football looks to get back on track at Monticello
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is entering its second week of being one win away from clinching an eighth straight playoff appearance. The Panthers are eligible for the playoff spot due to winning their first five games, but a sixth win would clinch it for a PBL team that has 24 tiebreaker points, the lowest number among six 5-1 teams in Class 3A.
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 1-0 over Oakwood/Salt Fork
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 1-0 over Oakwood/Salt Fork on Tuesday. Zach Barnes scored in the 60th minute off a Connor Ray assist for the lone goal. The Bunnies (17-4-1) had 10 shots on goal while Sid Pfoff had nine keeper saves. Fisher/GCMS 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork.
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 9-0 over Blue Ridge in record-setting regular-season finale
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s regular-season finale was a record-setting one. The Bunnies’ first goal in a 9-0 victory Wednesday over Blue Ridge was scored by Chase Minion with 34:52 left in the first half. Seth Kollross was credited with an assist on the goal.
parkerweekly.org
Fore The First Time In Forever
On Monday, October 3, three of Parker’s sectionals-qualifying golfers competed at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, Illinois, for the opportunity to qualify for state. Senior Henry Weil, Senior Reid Albert, and Junior Deven Gupta left at sunrise on Sunday morning and after hours of driving through cornfields until they finally reached their destination at the golf course.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball wins in three sets over Herscher
HERSCHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 over Herscher on Monday. Bailey Bruns had 14 kills and four digs for PBL (10-7) while Aubrey Busboom had 27 assists, two kills and six digs, Araya Stack had 12 digs, five aces and two assists, Gracelyn Greenburg had five kills and one block, Aubree Gooden had six kills and one dig.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball wins 25-10, 25-12 over Dwight
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team won 25-10, 25-12 over Dwight on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had eight kills, two blocks, one ace and one dig for GCMS (4-14) while Sophia Ray had four kills, three assists, six digs, one block and one ace and Madison McCreary had 14 digs, one assist and two aces.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football seeks to end losing skid at home against Tri-Valley
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team is in the midst of its toughest four-game stretch of the season. The Falcons entered that stretch with a 3-1 record, but have since lost two in a row to state-ranked opponents. They will host the Associated Press’ No. 7-ranked Class 2A team in Tri-Valley next Friday before hosting a 4-2 Forreston team on Saturday, Oct. 15.
College Football News
Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The defense is still working. The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it...
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot and killed Tuesday night. Northrup identified the man as 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville. He added that Weatherall was attending a family party when he was shot in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
starvedrock.media
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley
If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
fordcountychronicle.com
Trick-or-treating hours set in area communities
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for area communities:. Buckley — 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. (Also, there may be a trunk-or-treat event that night at the Buckley Lake, where kids can pick up candy from the candy stations on hand.) Gibson City — 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Loda —...
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
