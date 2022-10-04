Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Randolph County Chamber preparing for last “Battle of the Bands” of 2022
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its final “Battle of the Bands” this year. The event has been partnered with the Chamber’s “Summer on the Square,” which held its final event of 2022 a few weeks ago.
Kait 8
Construction underway at new Hytrol warehouse facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Work is already underway for a new warehouse and distribution center on the new E-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, officials with Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate said construction on a new Hytrol facility has started at the property just of I-555. The...
Kait 8
Women’s health fair offering free screenings, wellness checks
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center wants to ensure all Northeast Arkansas women are healthy. The Paragould hospital is hosting a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Dr. The fair will offer blood glucose...
Kait 8
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
Kait 8
Optimism grows as construction starts on new nursing home
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction has begun on the Monette Manor, a nursing facility that was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado. Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said crews are currently working on pouring concrete and said once the concrete is poured, construction on the foundation will begin. “I’d say they...
KFVS12
Butler County child molestation arrest
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
Kait 8
Evening Shade under boil order
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for Evening Shade. The order affects all those serviced by the town’s water system. According to the ADH, contamination was found in the water tank. It did not identify the contaminant. Residents should boil...
Kait 8
Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Pocahontas neighborhoods
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents of Pocahontas have been told to boil their water before consumption. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water order following a water main break. The order affects those living from Concord Trail to Sweet Gum, including Mulberry Trail and Woodland Hills Circle.
Kait 8
‘My dog died in there’: Early morning fire leaves business in ashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New video from the Jonesboro Police Department showed intense flames and explosions from a fire that destroyed a Jonesboro business early Wednesday morning. Dozens of firefighters fought the fire just around the corner from the Jonesboro Police Department near the intersection of East Matthews and Caraway.
Kait 8
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in this Dunklin County town are on edge after they say several homes have gone up in flames in the last few months. The fires have sparked concern throughout the community. Some say they are afraid to sleep at night for fear they will wake to a house engulfed in flames, while others have already lost everything they own.
Kait 8
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
Kait 8
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent drought has brought the Mississippi River to some of the lowest levels it has seen in almost ten years. The National Weather Service said the river was briefly below -8.1 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 27,. The drought has forced companies to rethink how they...
Kait 8
Food pantry sees spike amid rising prices
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting hunger in northeast Arkansas has gotten a little tougher recently as the number of people battling food insecurity continues to rise. Since January the Witt House has struggled to keep up its food pantry serving over 8,000 people. Chase Burns with Paragould First United Methodist...
Kait 8
Local nonprofit purchases safe house for domestic violence victims
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit in Sharp County is working to build a safe house for victims of domestic violence and now could use the community’s help. Safe Night Ministries began its mission in March 2021, looking to help victims in Sharp, Fulton, and Izard Counties. Safe Night...
Arkansas Police Chase Down Two Peacocks in Parking Lot
An Arkansas police department revealed they had an interesting mid-week incident when they had to chase down two peacocks in a parking lot. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (September 28th), the Jonesboro Police Department shared that they had an “eggs-sighting” morning when Officers Kaja and Crawford were flagged down while driving. The duo was approached by employees at Skin Fix Med Spa. The employees reported there were some peacocks that were mad in their parking lot.
Kait 8
Two dogs die in house fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Kennett Tuesday evening. Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block of West 9th Street. Firefighters on the scene said it was a small kitchen fire that spread...
Kait 8
Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. To participate, owners...
