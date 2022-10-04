ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Council considers six ARPA spending options, discusses property tax assessment

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting discussed six different options for spending the remainder of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Alicia Guy from Homage Senior Services talked to the council about possible funding for the Center for Healthy Living. The...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers

The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington's Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting

Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous "Driftless Area" spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022

8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police. 6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call. 4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported. 18020...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Volunteers needed for Lynnwood Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 29

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo on Saturday, Oct. 29. A variety of volunteer positions are available for day of the free event, which runs from 2-5 p.m. in the Lynnwood Recreation Center parking lot. If you are interested, visit the link...
LYNNWOOD, WA
