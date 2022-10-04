Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Seeking First Flag Ever, Seattle Suffers Serious SetbackIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers six ARPA spending options, discusses property tax assessment
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting discussed six different options for spending the remainder of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Alicia Guy from Homage Senior Services talked to the council about possible funding for the Center for Healthy Living. The...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers
The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays. Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Hazel Miller Foundation donates $250K to Lynnwood Neighborhood Center
The Hazel Miller Foundation has donated $250,000 to the Volunteers of America Western Washington’s Lynnwood Neighborhood Center (LNC), to be built next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing pockets of extensive poverty in South Snohomish County have a debilitating impact on the health, well-being and vibrancy of the whole community,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County mayors launch coalition to address public safety concerns
Mayors from 15 Snohomish County cities — including Dale Kaemingk of Brier, Mike Nelson of Edmonds and Christine Frizzell of Lynnwood — on Tuesday launched a new coalition to develop and implement policies that address ongoing community concerns about public safety in the county. The group — Mayors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Keith Stamm featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 11 meeting
Featured speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Oct. 11 meeting will be Keith Stamm, who will be talking about fly fishing in the area. A long-time member of Olympic Fly Fishers, Stamm grew up in Wisconsin near the famous ”Driftless Area” spring creeks, which were his home waters. After earning his Ph.D in mass communications at the University of Wisconsin, he entered academics and worked his way west. Following stints at several other universities, Stamm joined the faculty of the University of Washington School of Communications where he had a distinguished career and remains an emeritus faculty member.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 11-Oct.1, 2022
8600 block I-5 South: A subject eluded police. 6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence call. 4020 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported. 18020...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Cathy Baylor to speak Oct. 10 on damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools
Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor, who serves as president of the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women, will speak on the damaging impacts of Indian boarding schools during a virtual program Monday, Oct. 10. Baylor will speak from the perspective of the descendant of a family...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Volunteers needed for Lynnwood Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 29
The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo on Saturday, Oct. 29. A variety of volunteer positions are available for day of the free event, which runs from 2-5 p.m. in the Lynnwood Recreation Center parking lot. If you are interested, visit the link...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas . The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Comments / 0