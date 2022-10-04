Read full article on original website
Related
Poshmark Going Private in $1.2 Billion Deal With South Korea’s Naver
It was a quick turn and a big come down on Wall Street for Poshmark, which agreed to a $1.2 billion buyout from Naver, South Korea’s largest internet company. The social selling platform led the fashion rush to the public markets last year with a January IPO that gave the company a market capitalization of more than $7.4 billion on its opening day. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere But that was a different world. When Poshmark went public, the COVID-19 pandemic was still keeping people close to...
CoinDesk
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
Cannabis Has Cost Constellation Brands Over a Billion Dollars
It's been over four years since beer and spirits maker Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands Inc. Report announced that it would invest $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report.
Albany Herald
Elon Musk's deposition in Twitter dispute postponed amid revived talks to complete acquisition
Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone the Tesla CEO's deposition in the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition agreement, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The decision comes as the two sides renew negotiations to complete the deal. Musk's deposition had been set...
Albany Herald
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back
Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, Hong Kong has...
Albany Herald
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime. The launch, which prompted immediate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
todaynftnews.com
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
Albany Herald
iPhone 14 Plus Review: Bigger, Lighter, and Just as Fast
Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report began shipping the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max just a few weeks ago. Certainly a nice trio, but the iPhone 14 family is meant to be a new quartet. And this Friday, Oct 7, the iPhone 14 Plus will officially launch and I’ve spent the last few days with the bigger screened affordable iPhone.
zycrypto.com
Abu Dhabi Set to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards In November 2022
The Middle East Blockchain Awards will hold its inaugural ceremony in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions to the blockchain and Web 3.0 industries. The Awards will be presented by Hoko Agency Middle East in collaboration with the Middle East, Africa, Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship event, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (MEAACBA).
fintechfutures.com
$4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through
Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to acquire BillDesk for $4.7 billion, but the firm says certain conditions were not met by the 30 September 2022 long stop date and the agreement was automatically terminated. The...
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
coingeek.com
VIP Reception in UAE’s Ras Al-khaimah to shine light on BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East
As BSV blockchain adoption in the Middle East continues to soar, the BSV Blockchain Association is slated to hold a VIP Reception in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to shine a spotlight on how the massively scaling blockchain network can be integrated into diverse applications in the private and public sector.
Tassat wants to prove that blockchain technology should be boring. Its new product just recorded $800 million of transactions in a weekend
The fintech company Tassat launched its new blockchain product, the Digital Interbank Network, on Saturday, onboarding three banks and completing over $800 million in transactions during its first three official days of operation. While blockchain projects usually conjure ideas of decentralization, Tassat has taken a different approach. The New York–based...
Nigeria regulator seeks $70M penalty in lawsuit against Meta
ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A Nigerian advertising regulator has sued Meta, accusing the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp of publishing unauthorized ads and seeking a 30 billion naira ($70 million) fine. The lawsuit filed in a local court by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, or ARCON,...
Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB), the three organizations stated today (Oct. 6) in a joint press release. First announced in April this year, the IXB pilot will leverage the existing...
assetservicingtimes.com
IXB pilot service set to revolutionise cross-border payments, says SWIFT, EBA and TCH
IXB pilot service set to revolutionise cross-border payments, says SWIFT, EBA and TCH. The delivery of the Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB) pilot service is on track, and set to revolutionise cross-border payments, according to its creators EBA CLEARING, The Clearing House (TCH) and SWIFT. The IXB pilot service will leverage...
SoftBank makes no Arm investment proposal to Samsung-report
SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed on Tuesday a long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), but did not propose the South Korean firm to invest in the British company, a local media reported on Wednesday.
Comments / 0