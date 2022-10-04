Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Immersive King Tut, Lotería, and More
There are fun and interesting events on tap around metro Phoenix this week. You can get an immersive history lesson about the life of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, spend an evening playing loteria amid the splendor of the Desert Botanical Garden, or vibe out with local jazz musicians at The Lost Leaf.
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
New Coyotes stadium could mean new flight patterns over Scottsdale
People in a Scottsdale neighborhood recently got a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, warning them they could soon be in a flight path.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
A roundup of area Oktoberfest events this month
It’s time to pull on the lederhosen, lace up the dirndl and throw back a pint because Oktoberfest season is just around the corner. According to census data, more than 40 million Americans claim German ancestry — that’s roughly 16% of the U.S. population. And, while there aren’t any hard statistics on the subject, it’s safe to bet that at least a few million Americans also just love a good beer. Maybe that’s why the United States is the country ranked fourth for the most Oktoberfest celebrations, with Germany obviously taking first place.
'Dinosaurs In The Desert' Is Back In Arizona And Better Than Ever!
"It’s the comeback tour and we’re excited because this year they brought friends."
Chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Phoenix
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain, Bobby’s Burgers, to Arizona! The chain will open inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Here’s what to expect.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Phoenix & Scottsdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year...
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
touropia.com
14 Free Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
The city of Phoenix, Arizona and its surrounding metropolitan area can be a great place to explore for anyone traveling on a budget. America’s sixth-largest city boasts beautiful sunny weather all year round. Nature plays an important role in the active life of its citizens. It is a priceless...
Savannah Bananas baseball coming to the Valley for two games in 2023
The Savannah Bananas are reportedly bringing their exciting, one-of-a-kind brand of baseball to Arizona in 2023!
fabulousarizona.com
Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers
No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
The restaurant's first Arizona location is set to open soon!
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
themesatribune.com
Love for animals gave birth to high-end Mesa thrift store
A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
