McDonald’s ‘Cactus Plant Flea Market Box’ available, ‘Black Panther’ 2 trailer released, and more trending news

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther Suit
The full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it’s even more action-packed and emotional than we expected. Marvel released the latest trailer of the Black Panther sequel on October 3, just a little over a month before the highly-anticipated film is released in theaters. The...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection
Pear Nova has teamed up with Marvel to bring their customers a collection of luxury faux nails that feature exotic, Wakanda-inspired designs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
ComicBook
Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever
This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
