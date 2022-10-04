‘Candlelight Processional’ returns to EPCOT this holiday season with new celebrity narrators

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The return of EPCOT’s “Candlelight Processional” this holiday season will bring plenty of star power.

Walt Disney World last week announced its lineup of celebrity narrators for the holiday tradition that returns Nov. 25.

“Candlelight Processional,” which has been part of Walt Disney World since 1971, incorporates a 50-piece live orchestra, choirs, the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, and the celebrity narrator into a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.

Making their debut as narrators are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu, actor Raul Esparza, “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, Josh Gad, who is the voice of Olaf, singer Gloria Estefan and “Law and Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay.

“Candlelight Processional” is presented by AdventHealth. Dining packages go on sale Thursday. Click here for more information.

See a list of this season’s celebrity narrators below:

· Nov. 25-26: Simu Liu (NEW)

· Nov. 27-29: Edward James Olmos

· Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Raul Esparza (NEW)

· Dec. 2-3: Whoopi Goldberg

· Dec. 4-6: Isabella Rossellini

· Dec. 7-9: Daymond John (NEW)

· Dec. 10-12: Josh Gad (NEW)

· Dec. 13-14: Gloria Estefan (NEW)

· Dec. 15-18: Neil Patrick Harris

· Dec. 19-20: Mariska Hargitay (NEW)

· Dec. 21-23: Cal Ripken Jr.

· Dec. 24-26: Marie Osmond

· Dec. 27-28: Courtney Vance

· Dec. 29-30: Angela Bassett

