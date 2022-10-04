ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The lesson from the first round of Brazil’s election: Bolsonarismo is here to stay

The first lesson from Brazil’s election on Sunday is that public opinion surveys severely misfired. Just a few days before the contest, many reported a 15% lead for Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva over the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro; and many also predicted a Lula first-round victory. The second lesson is that, far from being a flash in the pan – as many had hoped – the rightwing populist movement Bolsonarismo is an organised political force, and it is here to stay, at least for the medium term.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
WORLD
International Business Times

Big Question At New European Club's First Summit: What Is It For?

Leaders of 44 European countries gather on Thursday for the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a grand show of solidarity for a continent mired in multiple crises, but beyond that it is unclear what the forum is meant to achieve. A brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron,...
EUROPE
ship-technology.com

Ocean Group buys Verreault shipyard in Canada

Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Canada-based maritime company Ocean Group has acquired Verreault shipyard, situated in the municipality of Les Méchins in the Gaspé Peninsula, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1956, Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Claimed to be...
BUSINESS
HuffPost

Bolsonaro, Lula Neck-And-Neck In Polarized Brazil Election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
WORLD

