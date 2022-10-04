Read full article on original website
Related
Canada PM Trudeau lifts vaccine border mandate center of Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests, police crackdown
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly signed off on dropping the border COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the center of weeks of the truckers’ protests and a subsequent government crackdown in the country’s capital city of Ottawa earlier this year. The Canadian government announced on Monday that it will...
Quebec's CAQ secures bigger mandate with pledge to cap immigration, protect French
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who campaigned to protect the French language and cap immigration, was set for a second term on Monday with a thumping election victory in the Canadian province, promising to cut taxes to offset higher living costs.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions on Haitian gangs and 'warlords'
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them, as the Caribbean nation remains gripped by a gang blockade that has caused increasingly dire fuel shortages.
The lesson from the first round of Brazil’s election: Bolsonarismo is here to stay
The first lesson from Brazil’s election on Sunday is that public opinion surveys severely misfired. Just a few days before the contest, many reported a 15% lead for Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva over the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro; and many also predicted a Lula first-round victory. The second lesson is that, far from being a flash in the pan – as many had hoped – the rightwing populist movement Bolsonarismo is an organised political force, and it is here to stay, at least for the medium term.
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called an early general election for November 1, with her left-wing bloc neck and neck in the polls against the right and far right. Following the reprimand, the Radical Left party demanded the prime minister call early elections, or they would topple the government by joining the opposition in a vote of no-confidence.
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
International Business Times
Big Question At New European Club's First Summit: What Is It For?
Leaders of 44 European countries gather on Thursday for the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a grand show of solidarity for a continent mired in multiple crises, but beyond that it is unclear what the forum is meant to achieve. A brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Thousands rally to demand Czech government’s resignation
PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied again in the Czech capital on Wednesday to condemn the Czech government’s handling of the energy crisis and its support for Ukraine. Despite a national holiday, the protest that united the far right with the far left was smaller than the...
Spain kicks off parliamentary negotiations on budget aimed at curbing populism
MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's finance minister launched on Thursday what is likely to be a tough fight in parliament to get approval for a draft 2023 budget that features strong social spending and is partly aimed at containing the rise of populism amid economic anxiety.
ship-technology.com
Ocean Group buys Verreault shipyard in Canada
Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Canada-based maritime company Ocean Group has acquired Verreault shipyard, situated in the municipality of Les Méchins in the Gaspé Peninsula, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1956, Verreault shipyard has expertise in ship repair and conversion. Claimed to be...
HuffPost
Bolsonaro, Lula Neck-And-Neck In Polarized Brazil Election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
Comments / 0