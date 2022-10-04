Read full article on original website
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Alaska Airlines Statement on Portland Thorns and Timbers Relationship
We are deeply concerned by the findings in the Sally Q. Yates independent report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer. We recognize the tremendous courage of the women’s soccer players and others who came forward. As a long-standing partner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers FCs, our priority is supporting the...
Thorns, Timbers fire execs in wake of abuse report
The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC fired president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub on
KGW
More details in NWSL Thorns report and reaction
More fallout from the report outlining sexual and emotional abuse in the National Women's Soccer League. Supporters of Portland Thorns are calling on owner.
KGW
Portland Thorns owner says he and implicated execs will step back amid investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns FC owner and CEO Merritt Paulson has issued a statement in response to Monday's report on an investigation into allegations of abuse in the National Women's Soccer League, of which the Thorns were a primary focus after two former players accused former coach Paul Riley of sexual coercion.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for systemic change in women’s soccer following U.S. Soccer investigation
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown called for systemic change at all levels of women’s soccer in the wake of Monday’s report from U.S. Soccer following a yearlong investigation into misconduct and abuse allegations across the National Women’s Soccer League. Here is Brown’s statement:. “The recent investigation and...
kptv.com
Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two executive leaders with the Portland Thorns were fired amid an investigation that they were aware of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by former coach Paul Riley and they failed to take appropriate action. New shockwaves are being felt tonight from the bombshell report released by...
Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson must sell
I’m not talking about you, Merritt Paulson. Or you, Gavin Wilkinson. It’s not your turn yet. I’m also not talking about you, the enablers and cowards who operated behind the scenes to foment a culture of unimpeded abuse and wanton misogyny. The self-protectors who took a sport that teaches our daughters strength and builds them up and let it become overrun by lechers and creeps who did nothing but tear them down.
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Portland advertising icon Dan Wieden dies
PORTLAND, Oregon — People around the world are remembering Portland native Dan Wieden. The man behind Nike’s famous "Just Do It" tagline and co-founder of advertising giant Wieden + Kennedy passed away on Friday. He was 77. According to an obituary shared with KGW by Wieden + Kennedy,...
wnns.com
Allegedly… The Best Food City in America Is…
Portland, Oregon has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States. The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using...
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
KGW
Well-known Portland chef killed in crash on Southeast Powell in Portland
Sarah Pliner previously co-owned Aviary, a restaurant on Northeast Alberta. She was riding her bike when she was struck by a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Hard-to-find Oaxacan dishes, classic French bistro fare and more Portland restaurant news for October 2022a
Last month, we focused on some of Portland’s most beloved restaurants — those on wheels — by publishing our annual guide to the city’s best new food carts. In addition to ranking the 10 best new food carts of 2022, we named our favorite new cart pods, rounded up 10 delicious new cart dishes for under $10 and introduced our readers to what might be the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America (I then took a döner kebab-fueled trip to Berlin, but that’s a longer story). If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), know that five of this year’s top 10 carts — and each of the top four — are Mexican-American-owned.
KGW
Minority-owned coffee shop in NE Portland vandalized by group of suspects
Bison Coffeehouse on Northeast Cully was targeted by roughly a half-dozen vandals. The owner thinks it could be because she planned to host “Coffee With a Cop.”
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Makes a Deal with Zenith, Dr. Oz's Dogs, and Russia's Grain Smuggling Operation
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Looks like we're...
Portland is the best foodie city in America, report says
The City of Roses might as well be called the City of Restaurants after a recent report named it 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
