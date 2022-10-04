ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

alaskaair.com

Alaska Airlines Statement on Portland Thorns and Timbers Relationship

We are deeply concerned by the findings in the Sally Q. Yates independent report, commissioned by U.S. Soccer. We recognize the tremendous courage of the women’s soccer players and others who came forward. As a long-standing partner of the Portland Thorns and Timbers FCs, our priority is supporting the...
kptv.com

Portland soccer executives fired amid investigation into alleged abuse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two executive leaders with the Portland Thorns were fired amid an investigation that they were aware of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by former coach Paul Riley and they failed to take appropriate action. New shockwaves are being felt tonight from the bombshell report released by...
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Merritt Paulson must sell

I’m not talking about you, Merritt Paulson. Or you, Gavin Wilkinson. It’s not your turn yet. I’m also not talking about you, the enablers and cowards who operated behind the scenes to foment a culture of unimpeded abuse and wanton misogyny. The self-protectors who took a sport that teaches our daughters strength and builds them up and let it become overrun by lechers and creeps who did nothing but tear them down.
KGW

Portland advertising icon Dan Wieden dies

PORTLAND, Oregon — People around the world are remembering Portland native Dan Wieden. The man behind Nike’s famous "Just Do It" tagline and co-founder of advertising giant Wieden + Kennedy passed away on Friday. He was 77. According to an obituary shared with KGW by Wieden + Kennedy,...
wnns.com

Allegedly… The Best Food City in America Is…

Portland, Oregon has just been named the best city for foodies in the entire United States. The term “foodie” refers to people who love gourmet dining and discovering new and unique flavors from food carts to their own kitchen. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities using...
KGW

Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
The Oregonian

Hard-to-find Oaxacan dishes, classic French bistro fare and more Portland restaurant news for October 2022a

Last month, we focused on some of Portland’s most beloved restaurants — those on wheels — by publishing our annual guide to the city’s best new food carts. In addition to ranking the 10 best new food carts of 2022, we named our favorite new cart pods, rounded up 10 delicious new cart dishes for under $10 and introduced our readers to what might be the best gas station-adjacent taquitos in America (I then took a döner kebab-fueled trip to Berlin, but that’s a longer story). If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15), know that five of this year’s top 10 carts — and each of the top four — are Mexican-American-owned.
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
WWEEK

Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures

CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
