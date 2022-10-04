Ohio State’s technology loan program replaces universal device program, grants access to over half of eligible students

Read full article on original website
Economic impact report for 2019: Ohio State generates almost $20 billion for state’s economy, over $341 million from students
Ohio State had an estimated $19.6 billion impact on the state economy in 2019, according to its Sept. 14 economic impact report. The report was published through the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge and analyzed university spending along with its effects on the region based on four measures of impact: total output value for an industry, employment, employee compensation and state and local tax revenue.
