Miss Texas makes history as 1st Filipina American to win Miss USA

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel made history this week as the first Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA. Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer of San Antonio, Texas, will go on to represent the U.S. next year at the Miss Universe pageant. Gabriel said she designed her dress to pay tribute to her heritage and parents.
