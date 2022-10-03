Read full article on original website
Miss Texas makes history as 1st Filipina American to win Miss USA
Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel made history this week as the first Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA. Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer of San Antonio, Texas, will go on to represent the U.S. next year at the Miss Universe pageant. Gabriel said she designed her dress to pay tribute to her heritage and parents.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
He likes treats, he helps patients relax at the doctor's office, and now he's the world's tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir Antares Powers, a 2-two-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021. His record was published in the Guinness World Records 2023 edition. Savannah cats like Fenrir are...
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
