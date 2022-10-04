The start of the 2022 season brought a rough four weeks to Houston. After blowing fourth quarter leads in their first two games and a fourth quarter tie in Chicago, the Texans mustered a valiant effort against the Chargers late in last week’s game. Although they came within 3 points of the Chargers with less than 10 minutes to go, still they could not follow through with a win. Week 5 brings us to the first Texans v Jaguars game of the year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO