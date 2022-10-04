Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Fort Morgan Times
Broncos QB Russell Wilson cleared to play Thursday; OL Billy Turner questionable
Quarterback Russell Wilson was limited by a right shoulder issue again Wednesday, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Colts is not in question, according to the Broncos’ final injury report of the week. Wilson told reporters Tuesday he expected to play “without limitation” despite receiving treatment...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Yardbarker
Texans v Jaguars: Can Houston Finally Crank Out Their First Win?
The start of the 2022 season brought a rough four weeks to Houston. After blowing fourth quarter leads in their first two games and a fourth quarter tie in Chicago, the Texans mustered a valiant effort against the Chargers late in last week’s game. Although they came within 3 points of the Chargers with less than 10 minutes to go, still they could not follow through with a win. Week 5 brings us to the first Texans v Jaguars game of the year.
Cardinals president: 2011 NLDS vs. Phillies 'was like a fork in the road' for the two teams
Friday marks the 11-year anniversary of Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals won that contest and went on to win the World Series that year. At 2:07 p.m. ET on Friday, St. Louis and Philadelphia will meet again to kick...
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Russell Wilson vs. Colts? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos Quarterback
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football output to start the 2022 NFL season has not been what managers expected when they drafted him this year. Therefore, somewhat surprisingly, questions have started to creep in about whether Wilson is a player you should start or sit in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s examine the matchup and what other options fantasy managers might have elsewhere this week.
MySanAntonio
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the...
Four-star Canadian center Michael Nwoko commits to University of Miami basketball team
The University of Miami men’s basketball team got big news on Thursday afternoon.
