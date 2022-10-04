Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver Returns to Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are getting healthier, and it couldn't come at a better time. The team has finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. Fortunately for the Falcons, with four games in...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Broncos in Week 5
After falling to the Tennessee Titans at home, the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to turn things around quickly. The Colts had a short week this week as they travel west to take on the Denver Broncos. The matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football is the lone game on Thursday night for each team. The Colts head to Denver with a 1-2-1 record, while the Broncos boast a 2-2 record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans ‘Hope’ Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. Can Play After Suffering Arm Injury vs. Chargers
HOUSTON — Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during the Houston Texans' 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The injury occurred midway through the fourth quarter after Stingley made a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Struggled and Who Shined in the Bucs’ Week 4 Loss to the Chiefs?
Unanimously recognized as one of the most impactful nose tackles in the game, Vita Vea has high expectations for himself no matter who he's lined up against. And although the Kansas City Chiefs have a really strong group of interior offensive linemen, Vea is big enough, athletic enough, and fierce enough to make an impact.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Blake Martinez
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. We caught up with LB Blake Martinez in the locker room for an interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Wishes Packers Had More Time in London
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Packers set to play their first-ever game in London on Sunday against the Giants, Aaron Rodgers is excited about playing overseas. His only qualm: he wishes they had more time there. “We’re all excited,” Rodgers said. “I think the reason...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Continuing Diversity Coaching and Scouting Fellowships
New York --The National Football League (NFL) successfully completed this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue their efforts to strengthen the League's diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 fellows go through the initiative this year while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28 fellows.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins look for 500th win, take on Jets coming off stunner
MIAMI (3-1) at NEW YORK JETS (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 3-1-0; Jets 2-2-0. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins 57-55-1. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Jets 31-24 on Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. LAST WEEK: Dolphins lost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 5. The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets as they had a 10 point lead in the […]
USC 2023 target R.J. Jones is the X-factor for Bosco against Mater Dei
There are many USC-related storylines in the upcoming high school showdown between St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. R.J. Jones is connected to a few of them. R.J. Jones is a 6-foot-1, 193-pound free safety from Mission Hills, Calif., who starts in the secondary of the No. 1 high school team in the nation, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Titans look to keep rolling against struggling Commanders
Coming off consecutive victories to get them to .500, coach Mike Vrabel told his Tennessee Titans there was much more to accomplish because half the NFL is 2-2 at this point. It’s actually just below half, but who’s counting?. Now facing the Washington Commanders, who have lost three...
Comments / 0