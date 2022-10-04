Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan analyzes Monday’s 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts on Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive performance from his team, San Francisco coming away recording seven sacks on the night and hoe much smoothly his offense looked from the previous week in Denver.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his style now that it’s Geno Smith authoring drives on the field.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
49ers Are Expected To Have 2 Big Returns This Week
The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to have two key players back practicing this week. Fresh off their win against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward will practice on Wednesday. This is...
Report: Giants Working Out Another Former SEC Star Quarterback
The New York Giants are bringing in multiple quarterbacks for a workout on Tuesday. One of them is reportedly Jake Fromm, who played for the Giants last season and spent time with head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, another former Bills QB is making the trip to 1925 Giants Drive.
Bills’ biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills 2022 season has gone well overall. The team is 3-1 after four weeks and looking like a strong playoff contender. Despite the strong start, though, there have been some disappointments for the squad. Injuries are the biggest issue right now with the team missing multiple starters each game and having lost All-Pro safety Micah Hyde for the season. Additionally, as well as the majority of the Bills 2022 roster has played so far, there are a few players who aren’t playing quite as well as expected. The biggest individual disappointment through four weeks is likely the Bills’ James Cook. The rookie running back was supposed to add an extra dimension to the Buffalo offense. However, the James Cook 2022 season got off to a poor start and hasn’t recovered yet. Here is why Cook is the Bills’ biggest disappointment through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game
After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shares true feelings over Jerry Jones’ comments after win vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys stacked their third straight win on Sunday after an impressive 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. At this point, Dallas doesn’t even look like they’re missing their superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. After another win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but high...
