Winnebago County, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Extrication In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway

LOVES PARK, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
#Scanners#West Side#Police Scanner#Rockford Scanner#Accident#Auburn St Initial
Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Hiring…

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash

An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
KANE COUNTY, IL

