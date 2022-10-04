Read full article on original website
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
Neighbors concerned about pedestrian safety in Janesville following crash that killed 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. – A group of neighbors in Janesville is asking city leaders to make some structural changes to their streets following the death of a young boy on East Memorial Drive. Last week, a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed less than half a mile away from his...
WIFR
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
WIFR
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 67-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Monday evening. Boone County deputies responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the intersection of Stateline and Capron roads in Boone County. Both Jerome J. Epping, 67,...
WIFR
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
WIFR
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash
An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
