Champaign, IL

Lincoln Library launches World Space Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is hosting a space week launch on Tuesday. The event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Library. There will be the newest, brightest, and highest-definition images of the universe mankind has ever seen, provided courtesy of NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope. The Lincoln Library will explain the significance behind each new image of the universe.
Champaign-Urbana women's march for reproductive rights

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Two University of Illinois College of Law groups, Myra Bradwell Law Society and If/When/How UICU chapter, hosted a women's march on Sunday to fight for women's reproductive rights. The march began on the U of I campus at the alma mater statue and went through Urbana down to the Champaign County courthouse.
Unit 4 parents begin grassroots movement to address Schools of Choice change

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After hearing the news that there was a high likelihood of their child going to a new school next year, several Unit 4 parents decided to begin a grassroots movement for Unit 4 families and community members. Fox Illinois spoke with parents on what they hope this group can accomplish.
Decatur receiving solar panels

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
How did summer droughts affect this year's harvest?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's the beginning of harvest season and farmers are beginning to see their yield of crops for the season. Many are finding out the answer to whether early drought conditions ruined this year's crops. "So drought conditions really peaked I would say in mid-July based...
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
5k race for community college

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a 5K and 1K race to raise money for student scholarships and programs. Heartland Community College (HCC) is hosting its 11th Annual Heartland Harvest 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The race will start at the Fitness and Recreating Center...
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision

OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
Illinois Football offering ticket bundle for Saturdays orange out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois athletics announced this afternoon their partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, to offer a ticket sale bundle of four tickets, for $109, which is an average of about $27 per ticket. There are only 5,000 tickets available in this sale and they are selling quickly. The department offered 1,000 free tickets to students yesterday courtesy of alumni donations.
Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
Springfield, Champaign Police seize more than 500 guns so far this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police in Springfield and Champaign are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Departments said a...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle from State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested in Champaign for theft and on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court. The University of Illinois Police Department says that 39-year-old Anthony V. Decker, of Sadorus, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Monday. Police say that Decker previously...
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
Puppy dies in Monday house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
Police search for person of interest in 16-year-old's shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to identify a subject they believe is connected to a shooting. The Champaign Police Department said they were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, on September 16, for a report of a shooting with an injury.
The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
