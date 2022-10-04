Read full article on original website
Lincoln Library launches World Space Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is hosting a space week launch on Tuesday. The event is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Library. There will be the newest, brightest, and highest-definition images of the universe mankind has ever seen, provided courtesy of NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope. The Lincoln Library will explain the significance behind each new image of the universe.
Champaign-Urbana women's march for reproductive rights
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Two University of Illinois College of Law groups, Myra Bradwell Law Society and If/When/How UICU chapter, hosted a women's march on Sunday to fight for women's reproductive rights. The march began on the U of I campus at the alma mater statue and went through Urbana down to the Champaign County courthouse.
Higher pay, more planning time following new Mahomet-Seymour contract agreement
Educators in Mahomet-Seymour District 3 will now get an increase in benefits after reaching a new contract agreement on Monday between the Mahomet Seymour Education Association (MSEA) and the Board of Education. The new agreement allows for teachers to get a 4.6% pay increase for the first two years and...
Unit 4 parents begin grassroots movement to address Schools of Choice change
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After hearing the news that there was a high likelihood of their child going to a new school next year, several Unit 4 parents decided to begin a grassroots movement for Unit 4 families and community members. Fox Illinois spoke with parents on what they hope this group can accomplish.
Decatur receiving solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
How did summer droughts affect this year's harvest?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's the beginning of harvest season and farmers are beginning to see their yield of crops for the season. Many are finding out the answer to whether early drought conditions ruined this year's crops. "So drought conditions really peaked I would say in mid-July based...
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
5k race for community college
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a 5K and 1K race to raise money for student scholarships and programs. Heartland Community College (HCC) is hosting its 11th Annual Heartland Harvest 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The race will start at the Fitness and Recreating Center...
Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
Illinois Football offering ticket bundle for Saturdays orange out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois athletics announced this afternoon their partnership with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, to offer a ticket sale bundle of four tickets, for $109, which is an average of about $27 per ticket. There are only 5,000 tickets available in this sale and they are selling quickly. The department offered 1,000 free tickets to students yesterday courtesy of alumni donations.
Champaign driver injured when his vehicle was hijacked
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a vehicle hijacking that happened at 7:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive in Champaign. When officers arrived at the scene, a 67-year-old man from Champaign reported he had been rear-ended by an SUV. After the...
Springfield, Champaign Police seize more than 500 guns so far this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police in Springfield and Champaign are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Departments said a...
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle from State Farm Center
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested in Champaign for theft and on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court. The University of Illinois Police Department says that 39-year-old Anthony V. Decker, of Sadorus, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Monday. Police say that Decker previously...
Suspects attack man after crash, steal vehicle
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police are searching for the people responsible for a carjacking Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. A 67-year-old man said his vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV. When he pulled over to...
16-year-old sentenced to 40 years for murdering Vermilion County teens
CHICAGO (WCCU) — A 16-year-old from Danville will spend four decades in prison for the murder of two teens in Vermilion County. Dustin Cooper was sentenced to 40 years on first degree murder charges in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville.
Puppy dies in Monday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
Police search for person of interest in 16-year-old's shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to identify a subject they believe is connected to a shooting. The Champaign Police Department said they were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, on September 16, for a report of a shooting with an injury.
The Centennial Chargers begin the season unbeaten
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — For the centennial chargers, it was not always sunshine and rainbows. When Kyle Jackson took over the program in 2019, they were coming off a 2-7 season and in his first season, the team went winless, finishing 0-9, suffering many lopsided losses. As seasons went...
