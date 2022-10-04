Read full article on original website
'The gas prices are killing me': Eugene-Springfield residents weigh in
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Filling up your gas tank in the last few weeks has probably taken a toll on your wallet. Prices are creeping back up to where they were this summer and it's caused by refinery issues along the west coast. We spoke with folks at a Springfield...
Gas Prices Continue to Rise; Fire Season; Boys and Girls Club Gala; Vax Clinic
Gas Prices continue to rise in Oregon with refineries still taxed and undergoing maintenance. Oregon had another 31 cent increase with an average price of a gallon of regular gas sitting at $5.46 a gallon. The Florence area has historically been below the state average but in recent times the gap has narrowed with prices here averaging $5.29 a gallon. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says there has been a limited pipeline of supply for the west coast and that the amount of fuel being processed is exacerbated by the maintenance of several of the refineries. She says that refinery age is a concern as many are more than 50 years old and some are more than 100 years old. Crude prices are actually lower than they were in June of this year, but it is not enough to cover for the current supply issues. Demand is also increasing. Oregon has moved into the third spot for highest fuel prices in the country preceded only by California and Nevada.
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTION LEVELS MOVE TO MODERATE THURSDAY ON DFPA PROTECTED LANDS
Public Use Restriction Levels will move to moderate for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District of the Douglas Forest Protective Association effective Thursday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the...
What could Leaburg Dam removal mean?
LEABURG: In its analysis of options for the future of the Leaburg hydroelectric project, the Eugene Water & Electric Board noted that the Leaburg Dam was built to divert water to a canal for power generation. "If there's no need to divert the water, the dam still does serve other purposes," staffers said.
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
HUD Approves State’s Action Plan to Spend $422 Million Federal Grant on Recovery from 2020 Labor Day Fires
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved Oregon’s Action Plan to spend $422 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to assist communities and survivors who continue to recover from the 2020 Labor Day Fires. Although recovery of the more than 4,300 homes...
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
Report: Move to Big Ten Might Not Make Sense for Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Washington
Former Fox president explains to San Jose Mercury News reporter why those four schools are better off staying with Pac-12
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
City of Roseburg celebrates 150th birthday, buries time capsule
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Celebrating its 150th birthday Monday is the City of Roseburg. The city was officially incorporated on October 3, 1872. That's only about 13 years older than the State of Oregon itself. The city is holding several events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. That includes burying a time...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says
A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
