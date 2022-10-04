Read full article on original website
Related
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
krcrtv.com
Wildfire victims receive "healing" tax exemption from settlement payments.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Wildfire victims receiving payment from PG&E’s “Fire Victim Trust” will not have to pay state income taxes on those payments with the signing of Assembly Bill 1249. The bill would provide financial relief to wildfire victims of the 2015 Butte Fire and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Phase 2 for new fire map allows users to view firefighting aircrafts in real time
REDDING, Calif. — Western Fire Chief’s Association has introduced Phase Two of its fire map. The map is the first of its kind and shows real-time firefighting aircraft along with their type, speed and altitude. The WFCA, which represents fire-related emergency service organizations throughout the west coast and Western Pacific Islands, first put the map out in July of 2022.
KCRA.com
Finger-pointing continues between gas companies and California over price hikes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices are rising and so is tension between the state's Democratic leaders and oil companies operating across California. The average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California was $6.38 Monday, according to AAA, which represents a 93-cent increase within the last two weeks.
A game of political finger-pointing could be why CA residents pay for most expensive gas
California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black […]
actionnewsnow.com
Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
These Californian's Will Get Their Inflation Relief Checks First
The first round of payments will be sent out on Friday.
SFGate
California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
ksro.com
As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries
California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE responds to vegetation fire burning up to 30 acres north of Richvale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 5, 3:17 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their crews are currently at the scene of a slow-moving vegetation fire burning up to 30 acres a few miles north of Richvale. Officials said the fire is burning between 20 and 30...
krcrtv.com
Californians will start getting tax refunds Friday, regardless of immigration status
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office says up to 23 million Californians will be receiving direct deposits from $9.5 billion in tax relief, regardless of immigration status. The Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 will begin going out on Friday. “We know it’s expensive right...
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom, 'climate tax' have voter support, but sports gambling props do not
Voters show opposition to California propositions, support for Gov. newsom. With five weeks to go until Election Day, more California voters say they are opposed to propositions that would legalize online sports betting, and sports betting on tribal lands. Another prop that would increase taxes on the wealthy to pay for climate change initiatives is more likely to pass, according to a UC Berkeley poll.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Calls for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies After Abandoning Gas Tax Pause
“Crude oil prices are dropping, but oil and gas companies are still raising prices on California consumers,” California Gov. Newsom said, announcing a new “windfall profits tax” on oil companies. “These price hikes cannot be attributed solely to refinery maintenance issues, hurricane disruptions, or even state taxes,” Newsom said.
SFGate
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Comments / 0