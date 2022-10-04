ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

krcrtv.com

Phase 2 for new fire map allows users to view firefighting aircrafts in real time

REDDING, Calif. — Western Fire Chief’s Association has introduced Phase Two of its fire map. The map is the first of its kind and shows real-time firefighting aircraft along with their type, speed and altitude. The WFCA, which represents fire-related emergency service organizations throughout the west coast and Western Pacific Islands, first put the map out in July of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
CHICO, CA
SFGate

California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants

CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
CHICO, CA
ksro.com

As Gas Prices Increase, California Energy Commission Asks Questions of Refineries

California is demanding answers into soaring gas prices. The Energy Commission sent a letter to Chevron and four other companies to find out why drivers are paying the most in the nation. Right now, the average is only pennies away from the record high price set in June, rising three cents overnight. State officials are aware of refinery and maintenance issues, but say those factors don’t explain the jump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom, 'climate tax' have voter support, but sports gambling props do not

Voters show opposition to California propositions, support for Gov. newsom. With five weeks to go until Election Day, more California voters say they are opposed to propositions that would legalize online sports betting, and sports betting on tribal lands. Another prop that would increase taxes on the wealthy to pay for climate change initiatives is more likely to pass, according to a UC Berkeley poll.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE

