Girls soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex seeds have been finalized and Sparta is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round games will be played by Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the quarterfinals have to be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinal round will played by Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Morris County girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game. Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30,...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the SFC through Week 5
We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. There’s only one 1,000-yard rusher in the SFC through six weeks, but nine quarterbacks have hit the four-digit mark, one tackling machine is almost at 100 and an Essex County standout is doubling the field to run away with the sacks title.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey
A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
CBS News
High school basketball star shot, killed in East Orange
We're learning more about a high school basketball star who was shot and killed in East Orange. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Rutgers’ J.D. DiRenzo talks offensive line’s growth, personal accolades, preventing penalties | Q&A
After spending the first three years of his college career playing in front of small crowds at Sacred Heart, Rutgers offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first taste of a big-time college football atmosphere a couple weeks ago when the Scarlet Knights hosted Iowa at a sold-out SHI Stadium. He...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game
For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
