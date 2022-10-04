Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex seeds have been finalized and Sparta is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round games will be played by Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the quarterfinals have to be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinal round will played by Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Who are favorites, contenders in 2022 county/conference girls soccer title races?
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
No. 3 Kearny ties St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, was ten minutes away from suffering its first loss before Alejandro Alvarado tied the game at one with 10 minutes remaining in Kearny. Alex Cruz made seven saves for Kearny (10-0-1) as the teams battled to a draw through two overtimes. Luke...
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 South Jersey girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Greater Middlesex Conference girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 6
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sal Marchese prepares to pass Delsea football mentor, next-door neighbor in wins
Sal Marchese is 55 years old and has been the head coach of the Delsea Regional High School football team for 30 years, but John Oberg Jr. still refers to Marchese as a “good kid.”. Oberg was 10 years older than Marchese when his 5-year-old next-door neighbor would come...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
N.J. reports 1,789 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths while the state’s rate of transmission levels off after a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Thursday, down from 1.16 last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Apparent swastika painted on Hackettstown school field, cops investigating
Hackettstown police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic symbol painted over the weekend on a field at the town high school. The vandalism occurred Saturday on the girls soccer field at the high school, 599 Warren St., town police said. What appeared to be a swastika, a symbol...
N.J. school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee says in suit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 7-13)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
