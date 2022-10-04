The MDI Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 4th at Brewer High School. The individual set scores were 25-15, 25-20, and 25-11 We had an up-and-down night, especially from the service line, but the hitting pulled us through. All hitters were positive and the team hit .261. We only have 4 regular season games remaining so we'll use the time we have to work on being more disciplined and staying in system. We'll look to continue our winning ways when we head to Blue Hill Friday to take on GSA.

