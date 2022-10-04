Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Shutout Presque Isle in Bar Harbor Tuesday 6-0
The MDI Boys Soccer Team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Bar Harbor, at Alumni Field on Tuesday, October 4th. Brandon Marsh scored with 32:43 left in the first half to give MDI the 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh scored his 2nd goal of the night 21 seconds later. Corin Baker scored with 26:09 remaining in the first half. Cole Watson scored with 17:35 remaining in the first half. to make it 4-0.
Brewer Boys Soccer 7 Mt. Blue 1
In a game that was broadcast on Ticket TV, the Brewer Boys' Soccer Team defeated Mt. Blue 7-1 on Tuesday night, October 4th. Scoring for the Witches were: Andrew Hodgins and Charlie Brydges with 2 goals each. Cole Harriman, Pablo Garcia and Braden Carr each found the back of the net for Brewer.
MDI Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 4th at Brewer High School. The individual set scores were 25-15, 25-20, and 25-11 We had an up-and-down night, especially from the service line, but the hitting pulled us through. All hitters were positive and the team hit .261. We only have 4 regular season games remaining so we'll use the time we have to work on being more disciplined and staying in system. We'll look to continue our winning ways when we head to Blue Hill Friday to take on GSA.
EHS Boys Defeat GSA 6-1
In the Battle of Eagles the Ellsworth Eagles Boys' Varsity Soccer Team defeated GSA in Blue Hill on Monday afternoon, October 3rd, 6-1. Cooper Mitchell and Jackson Barry split time in goal for Ellsworth. Cyrus Blake scored for GSA. Levko Fedorak and Solomon Haggerty split time in net for GSA.
