ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
Natrona County, WY
Society
Casper, WY
Health
County
Natrona County, WY
State
Montana State
oilcity.news

City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Charity#Central Wyoming Hospice#The Casper Salvation Army#The Girl Scouts
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County International Airport to add additional flight

CASPER, Wyo. — For roughly a year, the Casper-Natrona County International Airport has been operating with just one round-trip flight per day. However, starting in November, the airport will add an additional flight to its operations. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to add the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl

Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
thecheyennepost.com

MHCC buys Summit Med

Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/5/22–10/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyo Symphony opens new season with Beethoven’s 9th on Saturday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022–23 concert season with arguably one of the most recognizable and beloved orchestral pieces ever written. Beethoven’s massive 9th Symphony, often referred to as “Ode to Joy” for its final movement with chorus, opens the program this...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pump fixed: Leisure pool to reopen at Casper Family Aquatic Center on Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool at the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be reopened on Thursday, Oct. 6, the City of Casper announced on Wednesday. The leisure pool side of the Aquatics Center was forced to temporarily close on Monday due to a broken pump. While the city initially said repairs could take up to a week, the pump has already been repaired and the leisure pool — including the water slide, lazy river and play features — will be open again on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy