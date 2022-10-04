Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper attorney posthumously recognized with Wyoming State Bar service award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Jon B. Huss, a recently deceased attorney from Casper, is the recipient of the Bar’s fourth annual John M. Burman Extraordinary Service Award. The award was presented during an awards luncheon at the Wyoming State Bar’s Annual Meeting and...
oilcity.news
5th annual Casper Oktoberfest aims to raise $100K for Make-A-Wish Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The 5th annual “Casper Oktoberfest” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 with the goal of raising $100,000 to help Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant wishes to 12 children with critical illnesses. There will be over 15 regional breweries participating in the...
oilcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting pioneer rug braiding workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — People interested in learning how to braid wool rugs like pioneers did in American history have the opportunity to join a workshop at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center this November. “I had the opportunity to learn this pioneer skill from other knowledgeable, skilled women and...
oilcity.news
133K-square-foot ‘WYO Sports Ranch’ expects to open in summer 2024 in Casper; lease agreement approved
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 9–0 to approve a lease agreement that will allow a nonprofit entity formed to create a new indoor sports facility to move forward with plans for city-owned land near the Ford Wyoming Center. Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex,...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Kathy Dolan for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
oilcity.news
Casper hosting Wyoming Hospitality & Travel Coalition’s Oct. 19–20 fall summit
CASPER, Wyo. — The Oil City will be hosting the Wyoming Hospitality & Tourism Coalition’s annual Fall Hospitality and Tourism Summit on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, Visit Casper said in a press release Wednesday. “We are delighted to welcome our tourism colleagues to Casper,” said Renee Penton-Jones,...
oilcity.news
City Council approves utility easement for new Natrona Schools tennis complex
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a right-of-way utility easement with Rocky Mountain Power relating to the Natrona County School District’s new tennis court complex project. The project involves adding new courts to some existing courts at Highland Park and is underway after the...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County International Airport to add additional flight
CASPER, Wyo. — For roughly a year, the Casper-Natrona County International Airport has been operating with just one round-trip flight per day. However, starting in November, the airport will add an additional flight to its operations. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to add the...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Oliver; Kettl
Richard Henry Oliver passed away on the morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Kloefkorn Home in Casper, Wyoming. He concluded 65 years of life in the company of his loving wife Amber-Rose Oliver (née Edwards) to whom he had been married for six years. Richard is also survived by his daughter Helen Oliver (of Los Angeles, CA) and sister Sharon Taras (of Green Valley, AZ).
oilcity.news
What is a white cane? Council of the Blind asking community to help make Wyoming streets safer
CASPER, Wyo. — With “White Cane Safety Day” approaching, the Wyoming Council of the Blind is working to raise awareness about what white canes are as well as things people, particularly drivers, should be mindful of in regards to blind and low-vision pedestrians. The term “white cane”...
oilcity.news
Casper area families can apply for ‘Shop with a Cop’ for kids to find holiday gifts
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers with Casper area agencies are preparing to accompany kids from the community to shop for holiday gifts as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. The program aims to allow kids from underprivileged families to select gifts for themselves...
MHCC buys Summit Med
MHCC buys Summit Med
Commissioners okay deal which sets up separate LLC to oversee Casper center. The Converse County commissioners on Tuesday morning agreed to Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s purchase of Summit Medical Center in Casper, a move that cleared the way for the deal that had been shrouded in secrecy for months as details were being hammered out.
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
Here’s Why Casper’s Bull Moose Visitor Is Now Antlerless
It's been an interesting summer for the moose roaming around the Casper area and thanks to a 7 year old little girl, he has a new name. 'Wonka the Moose' is the official name of our large traveling friend. Reports of seeing the 3 year old mature moose started rolling...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/5/22–10/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Wyo Symphony opens new season with Beethoven’s 9th on Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is kicking off the 2022–23 concert season with arguably one of the most recognizable and beloved orchestral pieces ever written. Beethoven’s massive 9th Symphony, often referred to as “Ode to Joy” for its final movement with chorus, opens the program this...
oilcity.news
Moose on the loose: Moose in Natrona County evades Game and Fish Department during relocation attempt
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz after a wild moose was spotted in the Evansville area. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department took swift action to relocate the animal to the wilderness, but after subduing it, the moose managed to escape and is once again at large in and around Natrona County.
oilcity.news
Pump fixed: Leisure pool to reopen at Casper Family Aquatic Center on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool at the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be reopened on Thursday, Oct. 6, the City of Casper announced on Wednesday. The leisure pool side of the Aquatics Center was forced to temporarily close on Monday due to a broken pump. While the city initially said repairs could take up to a week, the pump has already been repaired and the leisure pool — including the water slide, lazy river and play features — will be open again on Thursday.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active
UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
