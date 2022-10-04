Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6
A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
Boys soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
Reigning champion Hunterdon Central was awarded the No. 1 seed for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Thursday morning. The Red Devils have won two of the last three titles (there was no tournament in 2020), and four of the last five. BRACKET: HUNTERDON/WARREN/SUSSEX TOURNAMENT. Hunterdon Central and second-seeded Newton earned byes...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race
Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Morris County girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Greater Middlesex Conference girls soccer title race
Some county tournaments are underway in New Jersey, while other brackets are still in the process of being determined. Either way, by the end of the this month we will have county champions. NJ Advance Media is breaking down all the title races, highlighting a favorite as well as a...
$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
HS Football: Goffney-Fleming has found a home at Lenape, and he’s making an impact
Three high schools in four years wasn’t the plan, a learning experience he says. After two years at Haddon Heights, there was a transfer to Camden. A few months later, he was walking the halls at Lenape. “A kid who’s at his third high school usually throws up a...
Who’s the top field hockey junior in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
It’s your time to shine, as we continue our series of taking a look at the best players in each grade level across New Jersey.
Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey
A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
Sal Marchese prepares to pass Delsea football mentor, next-door neighbor in wins
Sal Marchese is 55 years old and has been the head coach of the Delsea Regional High School football team for 30 years, but John Oberg Jr. still refers to Marchese as a “good kid.”. Oberg was 10 years older than Marchese when his 5-year-old next-door neighbor would come...
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
HS football: Highlights, must-see games & storylines going into Week 6
It’s the first full week in October and there’s only three more weekends of high school football games until the cutoff to qualify for postseason play in New Jersey. Division titles are starting to come up for grabs, teams are competing for power rankings and players are making their case for postseason honors.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Q&A: Bordentown Regional school board candidates
Township voters will have a chance to elect three people to the Bordentown Regional School District Board of Education this fall. Mail-in ballots should have been sent out in the last week of September to those voting that way, while Election Day is on Nov. 8, for those still planning to vote the old-fashioned way. Oct. 18 is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
Best marching band in NJ? 14 high schools in NJ compete for radio station prize
Which high school has the best marching band? Online voters will get to decide. Fourteen schools in New Jersey are in the running for a $1,000 prize from Central Jersey hit-music radio station 94.5 PST. In all, 20 schools are competing after the station received more than a half million...
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Apparent swastika painted on Hackettstown school field, cops investigating
Hackettstown police are investigating what appears to be an antisemitic symbol painted over the weekend on a field at the town high school. The vandalism occurred Saturday on the girls soccer field at the high school, 599 Warren St., town police said. What appeared to be a swastika, a symbol...
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
