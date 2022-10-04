ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 6

A battle for first place, a championship game rematch, a possible preview of another playoff showdown: Saturday’s game between Woodstown and Woodbury appears to have all the elements of a classic. With plenty of playmakers for each team on both sides of the ball, it shouldn’t have any trouble...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer Top 20 for Oct. 6: New faces start turning heads across the state

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Shore Conference boys soccer. In this week’s Top 20, Freehold Township, Holmdel, and Howell join fellow conference foe Christian Brothers Academy. As top contenders in the upcoming Shore Conference Tournament, both Freehold Township and Howell have given Christian Brothers stiff competition in their respective regular season matchups.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Who wins it all? Favorite, contenders in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls soccer title race

Favorite: Hunterdon Central has won this tournament several times already and is poised to do so again this year. The Red Devils have played a strong schedule up to now with two out of their three losses coming to perennial top-10 team Watchung Hills. They have two statement wins over Pingry and one over Shawnee. They’ve won some close, one-goal games and are led on offense by Reagan Schubach, who’s been the clear catalyst. In goal, Ilah Krowicki has been solid, playing in the majority of Hunterdon Central’s games so far.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

$10K reward offered for info in killing of standout HS basketball player

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of an East Orange Campus High School standout basketball player earlier this week. Letrell Duncan, 16, was shot four times about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, just moments after students were dismissed for the day from the high school, according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Popculture

Top High School Basketball Player Shot and Killed in New Jersey

A top high school basketball player was shot and killed in New Jersey on Monday, according to NJ.com. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was reportedly shot four times on Monday afternoon. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he died. Investigators said they are looking for a group of people and a vehicle seen in the area where the shooting occurred.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Community News

Q&A: Bordentown Regional school board candidates

Township voters will have a chance to elect three people to the Bordentown Regional School District Board of Education this fall. Mail-in ballots should have been sent out in the last week of September to those voting that way, while Election Day is on Nov. 8, for those still planning to vote the old-fashioned way. Oct. 18 is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
