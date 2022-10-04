ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKaA7_0iKkt6Kx00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday.

The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The free fitness park can be found at Willow Park at 1800 SW 6th Ave.

AARP says that it has a fitness park in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

The FitLot park was installed in Topeka back in 2020 in recognition of AARP’s 60th Anniversary. The park features stationary equipment which can be adapted to meet a wide range of fitness levels and abilities. Additionally, the park will offer three years of fitness classes for the local community.

“We’re thrilled that this FitLot gives the Topeka community a new space to play and stay healthy,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “AARP has a strong commitment to local communities and we hope that this park will serve as a destination for residents who want to use the free exercise equipment and take advantage of the free classes that are being offered.”

Since the first fitness class held in October 2020, 230 people have signed up for classes. Twenty-three different classes have been offered, along with eight introductory classes and 14 series classes. Those who want to be included in 2023 classes can click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka non-profit provides therapy in the garden

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit is in the running for a grant that could help expand one of its most beloved resources. The Capper Foundation’s courtyard therapeutic garden allows kids to take part in beneficial therapy while interacting with nature. Organizers say winning a grant from the National Garden Bureau could help them purchase […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka plans to give away 200 weatherizations kits

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two hundred free weatherization kits will be distributed to Topekans in anticipation of winter, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the city. The City of Topeka and Kansas Gas Service partnered to give away 200 weatherization kits, but you must schedule an appointment to get one of the kits. According […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Polk-Quincy Viaduct survey results come back, theme chosen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a Topeka survey to decide on what to do with the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct have been released. In Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council was shown a presentation on the results of a survey released by Downtown Topeka Inc. in August. The survey sought to collect […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Stormont Vail offers drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will be hosting two adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in Topeka and Manhattan. The clinics are for established patients who are 19 and older and who have previously had a flu shot with no complications. The schedule for the Topeka clinics are as follows: Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage, […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KSNT News

Kansas high schoolers perform at Washburn marching band festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local university celebrates a musical tradition with help from some Northeast Kansas high schools. Today, Washburn University hosted its annual Capital City Marching Band Festival. The event showcased more than 1,000 high schoolers from the local area. Organizers say collaborations like these give students a chance to learn and perform with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka students shop for free winter apparel

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Students at Sheldon Head Start School received free winter outerwear on Tuesday. Every student at Sheldon Head Start School went home today with a new winter coat, hat, pair of shoes and gloves. For the seventh year, Advisors Excel provided a shopping experience for Sheldon Head’s students, free of charge. “We hope that […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment
KSNT News

Free airshow in Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Foundation for Aeronautical Education is hosting a free airshow this weekend. Greg Inkmann stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it. The show will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 599 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. It’s free, but food is available for $5 for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Topeka city manager reflects on first few weeks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s new city manager, Stephen Wade, was hired Sept. 13 of this year but is already working to improve the city. He stopped by 27 News Wednesday to tell us about some of the things happening in the Capital City. Wade discussed the key positions and leaders the city is hiring, as […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
KSNT News

Topeka pizzeria gains 2nd location at West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pizzeria is expanding with a new location in town. Doughboyz Pizzeria, which opened on Aug. 8, 2020, will be opening up a second location in the West Ridge Mall in west Topeka to expand its services to a larger population. 27 News spoke with Trevor Burdett, the owner of Doughboyz, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KSNT News

VETERAN SALUTE: Keeping the wheels turning in Vietnam

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia veteran Gary Eichorn served in the National Guard, when he was activated for Vietnam in 1986. As a wheel vehicle mechanic, Gary was one of the few working around the clock, making sure that trucks were mission ready. “It was a real awakening,” Eichorn said. “You felt some anticipation about going, […]
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy