Who Is Jesus Salgado? Man Arrested After California Family Found Dead
"There is a special place in hell for this guy," Merced County's sheriff said about the suspect.
Bakersfield Now
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Authorities in California said a family of four who were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this week have been found dead.
'I believe it was not a random act': Sheriff discusses investigation into kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. — Wednesday night marked a tragic end in the case of a Merced family of four kidnapped in broad daylight after they were found dead by a farmer in a remote orchard. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke says he's frustrated there was never a ransom for the...
A kidnapped baby, parents and uncle are found dead in California
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
Merced County kidnapping: New video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby
The Merced County Sheriff's Office released chilling new video Wednesday showing the moment a family of four, including an 8-month-old, was kidnapped.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody
MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
California kidnapping person of interest in custody after using missing victim's credit card
The Merced County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesus Salgado, who is a person of interest in the kidnapping of a family of four. The victims were not yet found.
SFGate
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
'Please, return my family' | Loved ones of kidnapped Merced County family plea for their return
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced family is pleading with their community after four of their family members were kidnapped in broad daylight. They said the eight-month-old baby, her mother, father and uncle were all taken from the Merced business they had just opened a few days ago. "Yesterday, like...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in CA
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
'Our worst fears were realized': Sheriff makes announcement about missing family
Merced County, California, Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of a family of four kidnapped in California were found in a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
