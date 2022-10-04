ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Jasdeep Singh
Person of interest in Merced family kidnapping in custody

MERCED, Calif. — A person of interest in the kidnapping of a baby, her mother and father, and her uncle in Merced is now in custody and in critical condition. According to a news release, detectives received information Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater. A surveillance photo of the person making the transaction was similar to a surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
