New York City, NY

NJ.com

Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NewsBreak
Traffic
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

