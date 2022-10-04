Read full article on original website
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
An entertainment corridor is planned for a New Jersey highway
For years, as more and more shopping has been taking place online, a growing number of businesses along Route 18 in East Brunswick have been forced to shut down, but plans are in the works to revitalize the area in a very big way. According to East Brunswick Mayor Brad...
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
railfan.com
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Don’t put off mammogram; Dedicated teacher died too soon; Forget Columbus; Sherrill for governor? | Letters
Each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I attempt to cast a written net hoping to snare at least one woman into getting that mammogram she has been putting off or hasn’t even bothered with. Several years ago, I lost a very good friend to this wretched disease. In...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
Inside the world’s largest chile pepper farm, found in N.J., of course
The world’s largest chile pepper farm — 500-plus varieties and counting — is located on a winding back road in Hunterdon County. Yes, New Jersey, which might be the last place in the world you’d look for it. “Cross Country Nurseries Chile Pepper Plants” reads the...
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness Clubs
If nothing else, New Jersey has a reputation for loving the gym...and it's well-earned. Ever since Jersey Shore started the GTL craze, people have been proud gymgoers in the Garden State. Lately, upscale gyms have been taking center stage in the world of workouts.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
N.J. school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee says in suit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
Murphy touts N.J.’s increase in pre-K but says universal program could take ‘several’ more years
Gov. Phil Murphy spent part of his Thursday morning helping a classroom of preschoolers in West Long Branch identify colors. “If you’re wearing blue, touch your shoe,” went the lyrics to a song the teacher was singing as Murphy paid a visit to Betty McElon Elementary School. Murphy,...
E-ZPass overcharged thousands of New Jersey cars due to snapped cable
Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in Atlantic County last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from accounts, officials said Tuesday. People driving cars were mistakenly processed as driving trucks and charged the higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry...
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
