1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded on the east side of Indianapolis late Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, near 26th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
4 people shot, 2 killed in separate overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot, two fatally, in separate double shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 3 a.m. Thursday, IMPD East District officers found one man shot in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road on Indy’s far east side. The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
East side neighborhood wants time to heal, but violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors say crime has not slowed down in an east Indianapolis neighborhood where one person was killed and two were wounded last Friday. Since that shooting, at least five more people were shot in the surrounding area. And, two of those people died. One of the shootings...
1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Fox 59
1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
WLBT
Indiana man stopped on I-55 had injured and malnourished dogs in his van
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Indiana man who was stopped on I-55 was arrested after police found weed and malnourished dogs in his van. According to Madison police, the van was stopped by authorities on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the city. During that stop, the Madison...
WISH-TV
IMPD calls Carmel SWAT team for person barricaded in vehicle with knife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Tuesday night were in the area of Stop 11 Road and Arlington Avenue where a person was barricaded in a vehicle with a knife. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it contacted Carmel Police Department’s special weapon and tactics team “for additional resources.”
Fox 59
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
wyrz.org
IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspect for his alleged involvement in weekend homicide
IMPD homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Ronnie Smith for his alleged involvement in a homicide. On Saturday, October 2, 2022, just before 2:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District officers were dispatched to 2725 East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult female on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite life-saving techniques, Travis was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
wrtv.com
Residents start a petition for Irvington Arms Apartments after fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — "If it's taking this homicide for people to get the attention to what this building has been experiencing for the past 18 months of his ownership. It's really terrible that someone had to pass away," Lauren Bushman said. Irvington residents are searching for solutions after a man...
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Postal inspectors working with Marion County man to find mother's lost ashes
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man mourning the loss of his mother still has not received her ashes in the mail, several months later. Since 13Investigates reported on the story, the United States Postal Inspection Service is now involved. Daniel Smith said he has contacted anyone he can with...
WISH-TV
Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
Fox 59
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
WTHR
