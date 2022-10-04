Read full article on original website
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
mynewsla.com
Caruso, Bass Set for Second LA Mayoral Debate with Race Somewhat Tightening
As the Los Angeles mayor’s race approaches its final month, Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will face off Thursday evening in the first of two debates over the next week. Thursday’s debate, hosted by KNX News, comes days after the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
mynewsla.com
Council Committee Recommends Ordinance Banning Oil Drilling in Los Angeles
A council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Thursday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Energy, Climate Change, Environment Justice, and River Committee voted unanimously to advance the recommendation to the City Council....
mynewsla.com
Black Worker Settles Suit Alleging White Boss Terrorized Him on Job
A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened. A...
mynewsla.com
10 More COVID-Related Deaths in LA County Reported
Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday, along with more than 1,000 new infections. The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll from throughout the pandemic of 33,719. On Tuesday, the county reported the virus-related death of a person under age 18 — the 14th child to die of COVID complications since the pandemic began.
mynewsla.com
Jewish Community Foundation Selects Next President-CEO
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since 1989 and will retire at the end of the year. Schotland will become the foundation’s president and CEO emeritus.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested in Santa Ana on Suspicion of Multiple Burglaries
Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
mynewsla.com
La Cañada Flintridge Man Pleads Not Guilty in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count each of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
mynewsla.com
Fall Festivals, Genre Films, New Wave and Elote: What to Do This Weekend in LA
Friday you can take the family to decorate gourds and pick out pumpkins at the Brentwood Country Mart’s Fall Festival, and then geek out over props and tv and film memorabilia from horror and sci-fi classics at Icons of Darkness. Saturday you don’t want to miss getting your food...
mynewsla.com
Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot in Koreatown
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Monrovia Man Sentenced to Four Years for Visa Fraud Scheme
A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Breaking Into San Marino Home Arrested
A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for More Police in Downtown LA After Store Owner’s Killing
Community leaders gathered in the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District Thursday to call on police to step up patrols in the area in response to the broad-daylight fatal stabbing of a business owner, and they called for the two teen suspects in the slaying to be tried as adults. Du...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
mynewsla.com
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
