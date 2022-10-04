Read full article on original website
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M
It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks. Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.
CBS' loss is ESPN's gain when it comes to Tennessee-LSU football
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over:. You're doing it wrong, CBS. Even last week, when you chose an Auburn team that at the time had...
Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU
Auburn has leaped forward in the ESPN FPI rankings despite the loss.
Tidbits: LSU Basketball set to host Geaux Mad visitors
LSU is set to host numerous visitors for its "Geaux Mad" event on Friday ahead of football's matchup with Tennessee.
Hit That Line: Ole Miss' run through the SEC gauntlet begins next week. But first, Vanderbilt.
Zach Berry (Ole Miss Spirit/On3) and crew are back for another round of Hit That Line, and this time out they’re previewing the week-six slate in college football, including undefeated Ole Miss’ trip to lowly Vanderbilt. They’ve got their locks of the week, and they and try to...
Falcons release DT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of
FOX Sports
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
Georgia football: How to watch, radio, streaming info for UGA vs Auburn
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Auburn in the third conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Buccaneers, Tom Brady Have No Excuses Vs. The Falcons Sunday
TAMPA, Fla. – The Bucs have no excuses this week preparing to host the Atlanta Falcons. Last week the Bucs were displaced to Miami because of Hurricane Ian, but this week they were back at their Tampa facility. The Buccaneers practiced outdoors in the weather
