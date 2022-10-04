Read full article on original website
La Cañada Flintridge Man Pleads Not Guilty in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count each of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case
A La CaÃ±ada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian’s employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Man convicted in student visa fraud scheme that helped 'wealthy Chinese nationals' get into U.S., DOJ says
LOS ANGELES - A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
DEA Agents Make Record Meth Bust in Norco
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division, it was announced Wednesday. “Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill...
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
Federal Fugitive Nabbed in Irwindale Oct. 3
IRWINDALE – A fugitive sought by the FBI was found in Irwindale October 3. Briana Quenga, a 53-year-old Garden Grove resident, was discovered to have a number of outstanding no-bail federal warrants for felony fraud from the FBI’s Fresno Office, according to the Irwindale Police Department. Quenga was...
Rogue attorney sentenced to 37 months for defrauding clients with fake judgments
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A disbarred attorney was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to defrauding his clients through faked judgments with forged signatures. Matthew Elstein formerly with national law firm Tressler LLP, was also ordered to pay $254,000 in restitution at his sentencing...
Two Men Arrested in Santa Ana on Suspicion of Multiple Burglaries
Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
Black worker settles suit alleging White boss terrorized him on the job
LOS ANGELES – A Black former termite inspector at a Lancaster company has settled a lawsuit he filed against his ex-employer in which he alleged his white boss “terrorized” him on the job because of his race and threatened she would kill him without anyone ever knowing how it happened.
Attorney Groups Urge Investigation of Committee Formed to Recall Los Angeles District Attorney for Fraud
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Prosecutors Alliance of California, Courage California, and Initiate Justice urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta Tuesday to open a criminal fraud probe into the Committee to Recall George Gascón, which failed in its quest to recall the Los Angeles District Attorney. The groups...
A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft
Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower
Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
Three men charged in $2.6M robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store
A federal grand jury indicted three Long Beach men Wednesday who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned in Los Angeles charges Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe,...
SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
