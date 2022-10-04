ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

mynewsla.com

La Cañada Flintridge Man Pleads Not Guilty in `Hit Man’ Case

A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count each of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynewsla.com

Arraignment Due for La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in `Hit Man’ Case

A La Cañada Flintridge real estate developer who allegedly planned to hire a gang member to kill two rivals is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Arthur Aslanian, 53, is charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Also facing the same charge is Sesar Rivera, 40, of North Hollywood, Aslanian's employee and alleged co-conspirator, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynewsla.com

DEA Agents Make Record Meth Bust in Norco

A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced Wednesday. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients

A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes

A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Paul Heredia.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Federal Fugitive Nabbed in Irwindale Oct. 3

IRWINDALE – A fugitive sought by the FBI was found in Irwindale October 3. Briana Quenga, a 53-year-old Garden Grove resident, was discovered to have a number of outstanding no-bail federal warrants for felony fraud from the FBI's Fresno Office, according to the Irwindale Police Department. Quenga was...
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested in Santa Ana on Suspicion of Multiple Burglaries

Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

A CEO Of Election Software Is Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft

Los Angeles County said on Tuesday that they had arrested the chief executive of an elections technology business that has been the center of attention of election doubters in connection with an investigation into the probable theft of personal information regarding poll workers. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, George...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade

A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General's Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest

A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

LASD commander files lawsuit for retaliation against whistleblower

Allen Castellano, a commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has filed a lawsuit against his department and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower."LASD has held itself out as above the law and immune to accountability, with leadership operating with the lack of transparency and audacity of a third world dictatorship and evading any oversight," Castellano's attorneys stated in the lawsuit. "While past sheriffs have retaliated against whistleblowers, Villanueva has taken vindictiveness, revenge, and retaliation to a whole other level and Villanueva's misconduct has led to approximately two dozen ongoing whistleblower lawsuits against the County."In the lawsuit, Castellano's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker's Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash

Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

