ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion

By Dylan Buell
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FHs1_0iKksKVF00
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, taken off the field in a stretcher with a concussion at Cincinnati, was ruled out for the Dolphins' next game against the New York Jets by coach Mike McDaniel /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.

Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a head injury against Buffalo on September 25 when his head hit the ground but was allowed to return to the game with what was called a neck injury.

He was cleared to play four days later at Cincinnati but was slammed to the tuf and struck his head again, staying down for several minutes before being taken off in a stretcher and hospitalized with what was later determined to be a concussion.

The NFL said it will change its concussion protocols regarding "gross motor instability" as a result of the Tagovailoa case and that a probe of his case is ongoing.

But multiple reports said the NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in allowing Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo.

"I can't speak on what the league and the union decide to do with that particular specialist," McDaniel said.

In the wake of the controversy, McDaniel said Tagovailoa's return timetable is uncertain.

"This is something that is too early to give a definitely timeline," McDaniel said. "I can comfortably say he will be out for this game."

Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa against the Jets.

McDaniel would not go so far as to say Tagovailoa would be put on the injured reserve list, which would bench the passer for at least four weeks.

"He has had a couple of good days," McDaniel said. "He's just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol."

McDaniel said the decision on when Tagovailoa returns will follow NFL rules.

"It's a collection of people advising," McDaniel said. "That's something we'll always hold ourselves accountable to."

The updated NFL protocol is expected to ban players with gross motor instability from returning to an NFL game.

Currently, such players cannot return if the team physician, after speaking with the consultant, determines the instability is neurologically caused, leaving a loophole to return.

"In terms of the new adjusted rule, moving forward, if it's safer for one extra player, then I'm all for it," McDaniel said, saying he is "very confident" in the team's medical staff.

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Teddy Bridgewater#American Football#Nfl Dolphins#The New York Jets#Nfl Players Association
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys. Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy