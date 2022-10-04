ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Halfway through the high school football season, it’s time for most of our schools to open up district play. With each school gearing up to start district 1-0, it’s time to reveal the Week 6 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote in the poll...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With a win this Saturday on the road against Eastern Illinois, Northwestern State can celebrate a win for the third straight game for the first time since 2011. It has been a drastic turnaround for the Demons after what was a difficult three-game stretch to open...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

St. Mary's Coach Aaron York

RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
LECOMPTE, LA
1037thegame.com

Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas High enter Top 10 in Class 4A Poll

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 4-1.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Buckeye, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Alexandria, LA
kalb.com

Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
PINEVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclaughlin
kalb.com

Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers. The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville

Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Shredfest returns to Alexandria on October 20

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at the Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria for the return of Shredfest!. Shredfest will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Bring your paper documents...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
klax-tv.com

National Night Out Event Tuesday Night at Alexandria Zoo

Alexandria, La. (October 3, 2022) —Local residents can visit with Alexandria Police Officers in a fun and relaxed atmosphere from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday night at the Alexandria Zoo for the annual National Night Out. “For many people, the only time they interact with a police officer is when something...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy