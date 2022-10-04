Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Georgia man celebrates birthday drunk on forklift
A Georgia man celebrated his 29th birthday Monday by allegedly getting drunk and stealing a forklift from Wiese Industries in Perry. Luis Daniel Lopez, 29, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, and formerly of Georgia was charged with third-offense OWI, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and as a fugitive from justice. Employees...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man with husky arrested for public intoxication
A Waukee man with a dog was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he “whistled” in a Waukee tavern, “and the bartender did not like it and told him to leave and that he was banned,” according to the Waukee man. Steven Allen Hartness, 50, of 25 S.E....
kmaland.com
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
Polk County to pay $25K to man charged in George Floyd protest
A man charged with riot-related crimes linked with a 2020 Des Moines protest will receive a $25,000 settlement under a proposal that goes before the Polk County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.State of play: Jacob Sahr, 25, was one of dozens of people arrested during protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd. He alleges officers from the DSM police and Polk County Sheriff departments were involved in false arrests.Catch up fast: Vandalism followed some of the 2020 protests, resulting in shattered windows and spray paint on multiple downtown buildings.Officers arrested at least 78 people.Zoom in: Sahr, of Altoona, says in court...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 5
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jason Thornton, 45, of 1426 Thompson Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. Carlos Mena Gonzalez of Norwalk was traveling on V Avenue near 250th Street...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man faces seventh assault charge after allegedly beating wife
A Waukee man was arrested Tuesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Sept. 27 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in the home. David Bruce Stitt II, 50, of 793 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman resists arrest by Adel Police Department
A Dallas Center woman allegedly resisted arrest in Adel Friday afternoon when police pulled her over and searched her vehicle. Amanda Mae Croft, 45, of 1806 Linden St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, interference with official acts-bodily injury and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, to avoid prison time for charges related to the March 7 death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. Marquez-Jacobo will plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21, and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. The charges together carry a penalty of up to four years in prison. But prosecutors agreed to recommend suspended sentences and fines and two years of probation, court documents said. Sentencing was set for May 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people enter pleas of guilty in Fentanyl distribution case
(Cass Co) Two people have entered pleas of guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Kelsi Marie Thurman, of Lewis, and Mason Blaine Loudermilk, of Atlantic, are two of five Cass County residents arrested in June for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby counties.
who13.com
3 guns confiscated in Court Avenue District by police over the weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is confiscating guns from individuals at a slightly higher rate than in years past. On average, Des Moines Police officers confiscate more than 600 firearms a year. With just a few months remaining in 2022, the department says it is sneaking up on that number quickly.
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines' follow-up on crimes against women results in hundreds arrested
Des Moines police arrested an average of 48 people a year in a program that started in 2016 and focuses on crimes against women, according to information provided this week to the city council. Why it matters: Women in the U.S. are far more likely to be victims of sexual...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 3
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 2400 block of Lucinda Street. Damage was estimated at $400. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Evelyn Street. An estimated $8,000 damage was done to a utility pole.
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 39-year-old Sean Michael Wall of Creston on Monday at his residence for violating a no-contact/protective order. Officers transported Wall to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until he could be seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Comments / 0