Woonsocket Call
Mile Hi Companies Cuts Warehouse Picking Costs and Training Time Significantly with Ivanti Wavelink
By leveraging Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy, Mile Hi Companies has generated huge ROI, including an overall credit reduction of 68% and a training time reduction of 66%. Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced that Mile Hi Companies is leveraging Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy to modernize the Mile Hi Foods picking process, which has led to increased productivity, lower costs, and improved customer satisfaction. Today, Mile Hi Foods efficiently distributed all food and paper-related products to 337 McDonald’s restaurants in Colorado and surrounding states.
Rancho Cucamonga and SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station
Agreement clears path for high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022.
CCAGW PAC Endorses Arizona House Candidates
Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of four Arizona candidates for re-election to Congress: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), and David Schweikert (R-Ariz.). CCAGW PAC bases its endorsements of incumbents on a candidate’s lifetime score...
