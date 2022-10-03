Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Joe Burrow Says Hard Hits Have Led to Forgetting Chunks of Games
Throughout NFL’s Week 4 and the days that followed, headlines swirled around the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During the Thursday Night Football game, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will also keep him out least this current week. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, the quarterback on the other...
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
Detroit Lions Announce Crushing Injury News This Thursday
The Detroit Lions might be without two key offensive players this Sunday vs. the Patriots. Both wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift did not practice this Thursday. Typically if a player misses a Thursday practice he's not going to play on Sunday. That may once ...
Need For Speed: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Close To Return?
Might New England’s top rookie wide receiver take the field for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions?
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
FOX Sports
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, Mahomes turned in a...
FOX Sports
No. 13 Kentucky aims for SEC rebound against South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is sticking with the game plan and the quarterback who runs it. Will Levis and the No. 13 Wildcats just need to ensure golden opportunities don't slip from their grasp like last week. Most important for Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) against...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
Ex-No. 3 overall draft pick announces his retirement
A former first-round draft pick has quietly announced his retirement from the NFL. Blake Bortles is a regular guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. He joined the show for an episode that was released on Tuesday night. During his interview, Bortles was asked about the possibility of QB-needy teams like the New England Patriots reaching out to him.
FOX Sports
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Valdosta vs. Lowndes
There are a few rivalry match-ups that need no introduction. The Winnersville Classic is one of those games. Valdosta travels to Lowndes this year.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Boise State Broncos (2-0 Mountain West, 3-2 overall) look to expand their 16-7 series lead when the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0, 1-3) travel to Idaho for a Mountain Division college football contest Saturday (9:45 p.m. ET, FS1). The Broncos won seven in a row from 2006-12 and 11 out...
FOX Sports
Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
