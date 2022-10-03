ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NESN

NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market

Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
FOX Sports

Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

No. 13 Kentucky aims for SEC rebound against South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is sticking with the game plan and the quarterback who runs it. Will Levis and the No. 13 Wildcats just need to ensure golden opportunities don't slip from their grasp like last week. Most important for Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) against...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 3 overall draft pick announces his retirement

A former first-round draft pick has quietly announced his retirement from the NFL. Blake Bortles is a regular guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. He joined the show for an episode that was released on Tuesday night. During his interview, Bortles was asked about the possibility of QB-needy teams like the New England Patriots reaching out to him.
NFL
FOX Sports

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State

The Boise State Broncos (2-0 Mountain West, 3-2 overall) look to expand their 16-7 series lead when the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0, 1-3) travel to Idaho for a Mountain Division college football contest Saturday (9:45 p.m. ET, FS1). The Broncos won seven in a row from 2006-12 and 11 out...
FRESNO, CA
FOX Sports

Detroit Tigers wrap disappointing season with new executive

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walked around the visitors' clubhouse in Seattle after his team's season mercifully ended and shared a message with the players. “There are better times ahead," Hinch said. This past season could not have been much worse for the Tigers. Detroit dashed high expectations with an...
DETROIT, MI

