Dearborn High’s Hamka, Crestwood’s Krafchak place in the top 10 at Marauder Invite w/ PHOTO GALLERY

The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide
Divine Child girls swim tops Dearborn High w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Dearborn High and Divine Child girls’ swim teams stepped out of league action on Tuesday night for a dual meet between in-city rivals. Both teams entered the matchup in need of a win. Host Dearborn was looking for its second dual-meet victory of the season and the first since beating crosstown and KLAA East foe Fordson on Sept. 15. Divine Child came into Tuesday still looking for its first win in four dual meets, most recently coming off a loss to Fordson on Sept 27.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights Crestwood, Melvindale finish in a tie w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Dearborn Heights Crestwood had a chance to secure the outright Western Wayne Athletic Conference title with a win on Monday night at Melvindale. On the other side, the host Cardinals had the opportunity to pull into a first-place tie with a victory over the Chargers. At the end of regulation,...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 7
Livonia Franklin hops into the Metro Detroit top 10 for the first time this week while River Rouge reappears as well. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
HometownLife.com
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township
Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is set to open its doors in Shelby Township on Oct. 21, while a downtown Detroit location is slated to open […] The post Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Gunman barricaded in Dearborn Hampton Inn, at least one believed dead
According to chatter on the police scanner, at least one person has died in a shooting incident in Dearborn. At 3:28 p.m. police said over the scanner that the suspect was a “military veteran” and was “negotiating well.”. The incident was still active at 6:15 p.m. During...
whmi.com
Brighton Streetscape Project Planned in 2023
Downtown Brighton will get a major makeover next year with a project to substantially improve the look of downtown. It’s called the City of Brighton Streetscape Plan - a nearly year-long project to be paid for through bonding. Downtown Development Authority Chairman Tim Corrigan tells WHMI that the Streetscape Plan is a huge project, saying, “It’s absolutely the biggest project (the DDA) have ever taken on.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver charged in Novi crash that killed 32-year-old passenger -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger. A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
Two Michigan Towns Make Top 18 Places in U.S. for Trick or Treating
Trick or treating is serious business in Michigan. When you're a kid, there is nothing more serious in life than candy. Halloween not only allows them to dress in their favorite costume but also gives them the opportunity to rake in weeks worth of free candy. To make sure the...
Detroit News
South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat
South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
candgnews.com
Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane
WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
The Oakland Press
Little Caesars Arena triple-header leads weekend music lineup
When the late Stevie Ray Vaughan sang “The House is Rockin'” back in 1989, he didn’t say how big that house was. And the metro area’s big house — no, not THAT Big House — will indeed be rockin’ this weekend. Little Caesars...
