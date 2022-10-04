Wastewater discharge advisory removed from Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning signs have since been removed from the Pearl Harbor area after 1,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled near a pier on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said the temporary warning signs were initially posted after a 12-inch wastewater line break spilled wastewater near Pier B-23.

Utility workers secured the leak and installed a plug on the day of the incident. A wastewater line was scheduled to be replaced.