ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Describes ‘Professional’ Relationship With MJF
While speaking with Variety, AEW President Tony Khan discussed his relationship with MJF, who returned after being on a hiatus at All Out by being revealed as the joker in the Casino Ladder match. Khan praised MJF for having everything he needs to be a top star. “It’s very professional,”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
ewrestlingnews.com
Veer Mahaan Makes Appearance On WWE NXT, Reunites With Sanga
Veer Mahaan made an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. In a backstage segment, Sanga was hyping up Nathan Frazer for his match against Axiom next week – which is a qualifying match for the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bandido Denies Ever Signing With AEW; Confirms WWE Reached Out To Him
It was reported on October 5th that luchador wrestler Bandido had reached a verbal agreement with AEW, but had not put pen to paper. However, Bandido confirmed during an interview with Mas Lucha that he has yet to sign a contract and is still in talks with the company. He also said WWE did reach out to him with an offer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks
AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo Is “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says He Has No Immediate Plans To Return To Ring, Talks Ricky Steamboat’s Return
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including if he has any immediate plans to return, Ricky Steamboat working one more match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page Wants To Bring The All-Atlantic Championship To His Hometown
The Firm’s Ethan Page recently sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss his future plans in AEW, including bringing the All-Atlantic Championship to his hometown. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On having his sights set on the All-Atlantic Title: “I’d love to win All-Atlantic Title...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack In 2017
Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in 2017 during the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. The show featured the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Why WWE canceled the show:. “Because it was simply...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Tops Oro Mensah On NXT
WWE’s stock closed at its highest point in over three years on Tuesday. At the closing bell on Tuesday, WWE’s stock closed at $74.12, which is a 2.79% increase ($2.01) from the previous closing. This marked the company’s highest closing price since September 17th, 2019, where it was at $75.91.
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan: “I Will Be In The MCU”
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast that she is looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day. “I will be in the MCU. That’s a goal of mine,” Morgan said. “I will be in the MCU, I can just feel it. I don’t know how I’m going to finagle or finesse my way in there, but I know that there is a role for me.”
