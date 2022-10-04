Nintendo and Universal Pictures‘ forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been in the works since 2017, and now its rollout is beginning in full: Nintendo has revealed the movie’s first poster and also announced a special Nintendo Direct live stream to unveil its trailer. The live stream will be going down in person at New York Comic-Con and broadcast across the Internet, but Nintendo has not yet revealed if the special segment will simply consist of the trailer or include more information. However, they have announced that no new gaming news will be arriving during the session.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO