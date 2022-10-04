Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok Figure Set for Collector Con Launch
Hasbro just finished launching a huge wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures during Pulse Con 2022, but they needed to keep some figures in reserve for NYCC 2022 / Walmart's latest Collector Con event, which takes place on October 6th and 7th. We already knew that a couple of Andor Black Series figures will launch during Collector Con, and we now know that they will be joined by this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
ComicBook
Pokemon Releases Official Crocs Collection
Pokemon has a lot going on these days, and of course, that includes merchandise releases. While the anime marches forward, all eyes are on the franchise's new big game release, and some are stocking up on collectibles for the holiday season. And now, Crocs is stepping out with its special Pokemon collection if you've been waiting to buy a pair.
ComicBook
World's Largest Pokemon Collection Is Going to Auction
Pokemon is one of the hottest franchises in the world, and over the last few years, its collectibles have shot up in price. Old-school figures and tradable are worth serious cash to the right buyers. From cards to plushes, retro items can make bank, and now one of the world's largest Pokemon collections is about to hit auction with some priceless collectibles in tow.
pymnts.com
Walmart, NECA Launch Digital Collectible Platform AutoT
Walmart has teamed with NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) to launch AutoT, which the retail giant calls a first-of-its-kind digital collectible platform. Launching this month on Walmart.com and in stores, “AutoT collectibles will break new ground in the digital collector space by offering exclusive figures and collectibles featuring rare chase variants signed by stars and creators,” Walmart said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
IGN
World's Largest Pokémon Collection Expected to Sell For £300,000
The world's largest collection of Pokémon cards, figures, games, and more is expected to sell in the UK later this month for up to £300,000 ($338,000). As reported by the BBC, the collection will be sold as a single lot at Hansons Auctioneers in Teddington, with a guide price of between £250,000 and £300,000, an expectation backed by the auction house.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
thedigitalfix.com
McDonald’s might have leaked new Super Mario design
The world is eagerly waiting for Nintendo to drop the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie tomorrow. Fans are keen to hear Chris Pratt‘s Italian-o accent, and want to know what kind of design the filmmakers and animators have gone with for Mario and the rest of the residents of Mushroom Kingdom.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
Woonsocket Call
Sensational Artist – “Stephen Khi” Stirs Up the Musical Space with His Hot New Single, LA Lounge
United Kingdom - Stephen Khi is one of the most talented and gifted people with an innate passion for music that could launch him to extraordinary heights in the musical industry. Announcing his highly anticipated new single – LA Lounge, Stephen Khi, popularly known for his feel-good music, dishes out priceless gems in this track and encourages people to keep striving to achieve their goals and enjoy.
Woonsocket Call
Fermata Energy’s Newest V2X Bidirectional Charger - the FE-20 – Available Q1 2023
Fermata Energy Bringing Vehicle-to-Everything Solutions at Scale for Commercial Fleets. Fermata Energy, the leader in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) charging systems, today announced the upcoming release of its newest V2X bidirectional charger, the FE-20. With multiple commercial projects already successfully deployed with its FE-15 bidirectional charger, Fermata Energy is adding a second commercial charger option with the FE-20 to meet the increasing demand for V2X installations. V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-building (V2B) projects.
Woonsocket Call
New Personal lifestyle blog chrixiane.com is live
It’s official, chrixiane.com has launched as a personal lifestyle blog with the mission to share interesting and informative experiences. The blog will cover a range of topics, including travel, food, beauty, fashion, and more. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The site has already attracted a loyal...
Woonsocket Call
ARuVR Granted Patent for Ground-Breaking XR Presenter-Led and Multi-User Experiences
LONDON - October 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) ARuVR®, a multi-award-winning end-to-end, enterprise-grade Extended Reality (XR) training platform, today announced that it has been granted a patent by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UK IPO). The title of the invention is "Virtual and Augmented Reality units, systems and methods". The technology covered by the patent (which includes a total of 15 claims) solves many issues, including multi-user simultaneous VR/AR training solutions being so far only satisfactory for individual use due to the inherent latency issues associated with such real-time, high data payload applications. The patent is numbered GB2586627 and will remain in force for 20 years.
hypebeast.com
Nintendo Reveals First Poster for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Nintendo and Universal Pictures‘ forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been in the works since 2017, and now its rollout is beginning in full: Nintendo has revealed the movie’s first poster and also announced a special Nintendo Direct live stream to unveil its trailer. The live stream will be going down in person at New York Comic-Con and broadcast across the Internet, but Nintendo has not yet revealed if the special segment will simply consist of the trailer or include more information. However, they have announced that no new gaming news will be arriving during the session.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All the Pokemon confirmed so far
Here's how the Gen 9 Pokedex is shaping up with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gets Ready for Harribel's Anime Return
Bleach will be coming back for new episodes after many years of waiting, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Tier Harribel's return! Fans have been wanting to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short because it also meant that Tite Kubo's final manga arc never got its proper anime due. Many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were kept out of the anime's original run, and seeing all of that in full is why Bleach's anime comeback is the most highly anticipated franchise return of the year as a whole.
Company Of Heroes 3 Has Been Postponed From Its Initial Release Date Of November 17, 2018, To An Unspecified Date In 2023, Per The Studio’s Official Blog Post
Company of Heroes 3, the planned real-time strategy game from Relic Entertainment, has had its release date pushed to 2023, disappointing fans looking forward to getting their teeth into the World War II action. Company of Heroes 3 is the newest installment in a series that has won the hearts of gamers with its fresh approach to the real-time strategy genre.
