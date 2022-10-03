Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”
Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Bandido Denies Ever Signing With AEW; Confirms WWE Reached Out To Him
It was reported on October 5th that luchador wrestler Bandido had reached a verbal agreement with AEW, but had not put pen to paper. However, Bandido confirmed during an interview with Mas Lucha that he has yet to sign a contract and is still in talks with the company. He also said WWE did reach out to him with an offer.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says He Has No Immediate Plans To Return To Ring, Talks Ricky Steamboat’s Return
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including if he has any immediate plans to return, Ricky Steamboat working one more match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark + ‘Road To’ Dynamite Preview
All Elite Wrestling will be in Washington, DC this week for AEW Dynamite. You can check out the latest “Road To” preview video below, which looks at the MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta match and more:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tales From The Territories Premiere Scores Respectful Viewership Numbers
Viewership numbers for the new VICE TV series Tales From the Territories are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, the series premiere drew 113,000 viewers. It was ranked #109 for cable originals on Tuesday night. In comparison, the season 3 finale of Dark Side of the Ring averaged 154,000 viewers. Dwayne...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut Next Month
Earlier this week, Global Titans Fight Series was teasing the signing of a former champion in Ring of Honor and WWE. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to announce that Bobby Fish will be making his professional boxing debut on Sunday, November 13th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Fish will face Boateng Prempeh at the event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Andrade El Idolo Takes Aim At AAA’s Alleged Low Pay For Talent
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo has hit out at the payments made to talent by AAA in comparison to the CMLL promotion. El Idolo, a veteran of both promotions, is currently signed to AAA as well as working for Tony Khan’s AEW. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade encouraged El...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Career vs. Mask Off
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Claims Being The Elite Is ‘A Thing Of The Past’ For Him
Frankie Kazarian claims that he is done with Being The Elite. Kazarian now competes for Impact Wrestling, and recently did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast. During the interview, he noted that “BTE’s kind of a thing of the past for for me, at least at this point in time.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Claims The New Day Were Never Booked To Surpass WWE Tag Team Record
Legendary WWE tag team, The Dudley Boyz, earned nine tag team title victories in their career. Two steps above them are The New Day, who have earned eleven tag team title victories so far. On the latest edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To Bruno Sammartino, Woods/Breeze, Extreme Rules, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing a new clip from this week’s new episode of This Is Awesome. The episode will premiere on Peacock on Friday, October 7:. You can check out the latest video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing some WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands:
Comments / 0