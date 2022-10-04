Read full article on original website
Ross James takes over as Oregon Ducks punter, aiming for more consistency
Playing at Oregon is success in itself for Ross James. Becoming the starting punter for the Ducks is at the very least ahead of schedule for the junior college transfer. “Just being here enough was a lot for me,” James said. “This is a big place to be. It was a lot for me to even imagine that I’d get the opportunity to even play here. But to continue working and to imagine myself getting to play, it’s something a lot of kids would dream to do and I’m really fortunate that I’ve got the opportunity to be out here and do what I do.”
Oregon State football: Beavers not concerned about lack of takeaways, unusual challenge from Stanford
The Oregon State Beavers’ defense has played well this season, and particularly of late. In their last two games, the Beavers held USC and Utah — teams featuring two of the Pac-12′s top offenses and quarterbacks — more than 100 yards below their season total yardages.
Will Oregon Ducks improve to 3-0 against Jayden de Laura?
Oregon will face Jayden de Laura for the third time on Saturday, albeit the first time for the mobile quarterback at Arizona. The Washington State transfer has been instrumental to the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) becoming one of the most explosive offenses this season, with 36 plays over 20 yards.
When does Oregon deserve to be viewed as a playoff contender again? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
Oregon State football: No backing off play calling if Ben Gulbranson starts at quarterback
If the Oregon State Beavers start Ben Gulbranson at quarterback Saturday against Stanford, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says he won’t feel the need to trim the playbook. The Beavers had their first long look at the third-year freshman in a loss at Utah last Saturday, when Gulbranson relieved an...
Oregon Ducks implementing accountabilities during practice in attempt to curb penalties
After being flagged for their most penalties since 2017, the Oregon Ducks are implementing more disciplinary measures during practice. The No. 12 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards in a win over Stanford, earning their most penalties since Sept. 23, 2017, against Arizona State and most penalty yards since Nov. 2, 2019, against USC.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Justin Flowe reps with second-team defense
Inside linebacker Justin Flowe was with the second-team defense during an early period of practice Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Flowe, who missed last week’s game against Stanford, has been a full participant during the opening periods of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) as they prepare to take on Arizona.
Oregon basketball: Top JUCO scorer Tyrone Williams joins Ducks
Oregon Basketball and head coach Dana Altman have found a way to add junior college talent once again. Altman seems to have a knack for knowing what his team needs to excel and added Tyrone Williams for the upcoming season. Williams was the leading scorer in junior college basketball the...
nomadlawyer.org
Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
A to Z Wineworks sells to Washington winery giant
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates purchases the Newberg winery for an undisclosed price in September The largest winery in the Northwest significantly expanded its presence last month with the acquisition of a major player in the Yamhill County wine scene. Newberg's A to Z Wineworks and its subsidiary Rex Hill were purchased by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in September, adding to a portfolio that includes the 2006 purchase of Dundee's Erath Winery. It is the first major acquisition for Ste. Michelle since it was purchased by the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion in July 2021. "Erath and A...
St. Anne Orthodox Church celebrates tradition and family at annual Greek Fest
Mona Soot begins mixing spices in July for a party in October. She also compiles lists of ingredients and maps out her general strategy. Neighbors and friends plan to drop by Oct. 14-16, and she wants to make sure there is enough fasolia, spanakopita, dolmas and baklava for everyone at St. Anne Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Fest just north of Corvallis.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
wufe967.com
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
KATU.com
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
clayconews.com
FATAL CMV CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 4, 20220) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway,...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
brewpublic.com
Pelican Brewing to Host the Grand Opening of Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay
Earlier this summer, Pelican Brewing opened its fourth location, Pelican Brewing – Siletz Bay, along the Oregon Coast on the south end of Lincoln City. Now in a little over one week, the new location will host its Grand Opening and the tapping of its first in-house brewed beer, Doryman’s Dark Ale, that’ll take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.
