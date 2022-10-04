Playing at Oregon is success in itself for Ross James. Becoming the starting punter for the Ducks is at the very least ahead of schedule for the junior college transfer. “Just being here enough was a lot for me,” James said. “This is a big place to be. It was a lot for me to even imagine that I’d get the opportunity to even play here. But to continue working and to imagine myself getting to play, it’s something a lot of kids would dream to do and I’m really fortunate that I’ve got the opportunity to be out here and do what I do.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO