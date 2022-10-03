Read full article on original website
The Weekender: Eagles Tribute, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
‘Evening for Life’ Fundraiser in Waite Park Next Week
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A local pregnancy and family resource center is hosting its annual fundraising event in Waite Park. ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's "Evening for Life" Gala and Banquet is Friday, October 14th at the Park Event Center. Christian comedian Gordon Douglas is the keynote speaker...
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
High School Sports Results Thursday October 6
(24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15)(Ava Athman had 18 kills and 13 digs and Alexis Helmin added 12 kills and 12 blocks) (25-16, 22-25, 25-10, 21-25, 16-14)(Kayla Sexton set a single match record with 28 kills and added 20 digs for Cathedral. Sydney Wahlin chipped in 16 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 13-6)
Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event
Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley
CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were now open and ready. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
First Responders Being Recognized By Local Non-Profit
The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties and other advocates of public safety in the great St. Cloud region. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation was established in...
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Sauk Rapids Was the “Big City” in the Area Until This Happened
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. Throw hurricanes in there too especially after what we've seen this past week in Florida.
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Preview – Week Six
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will hit the road for a matchup with the St. Francis Fighting Saints Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff set for 7 p.m.. Both teams come into the game with 5-0 records. The Fighting Saints are...
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
Detour Starts Wednesday West of the Rice Bridge
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A popular Mississippi River crossing north of Sartell won't be accessible from the Stearns County side of the river starting Wednesday. County crews are starting the paving work for the project at Stearns County Roads 1, 2 and 17 west of the Rice Bridge. The...
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
Update: Maple Grove Greenhouse Fire Possible Arson
MAPLE GROVE (WJON News) -- The large fire at a Maple Grove greenhouse on Sunday morning is now being investigated as possible arson. Maple Grove Fire Rescue and the Maple Grove Police Department are jointly investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators have identified five juveniles as persons of interest.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
