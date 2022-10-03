ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend, let us be your central Minnesota entertainment guide. You can enjoy an Eagles tribute show, catch The Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, enjoy some fall fun in Albany and share some laughs with the Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
Boo! Local Zoo Hosting Area Businesses For A Fun Trick or Treat Event

Have you ever been to Hemker Park & Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Event? It's a blast! Area businesses gather together at Hemker Zoo in Freeport, as children dress in their favorite Halloween costumes, and trick or treat through the zoo. At last count, there were close to 30 vendors scheduled to be there handing out treats to our children, which sounds like a great, safe enjoyable trick-or-treat event for our children.
New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls. It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Benton Co. History: Sauk Rapids Municipal Park’s Long History

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- For 81 years, we've known it as Municipal Park along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids, but its history goes way back. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the land was originally part of the Osauka development created by the father of Sauk Rapids Jeremiah Russell. He built a hotel and had a ferry system that took people across the river in the 1870s.
