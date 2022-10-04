Read full article on original website
LMBZ
2d ago
This is a joke, right? That woman should have never been there. Just trying to make a Buck
KXL
Jury Finds Portland Police Liable During 2020 Protests: What Does It Mean For Future Lawsuits?
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Portland, Ore. – A jury has awarded more than $40,000 to a woman who...
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
Sheriff’s deputy shooting prompts chaotic scene in the Lloyd District as police block roads
A Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy fired a weapon, and one person was wounded Wednesday, prompting police to close portions of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center while the Portland Police Bureau investigated. The injured person is being treated at a hospital, but police have released no other...
KGW
Police investigating three separate crime scenes that are connected in the Lloyd District
The crime scenes involved two separate car crashes and a sheriff's deputy shooting someone. The person survived and is currently at the hospital.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot
On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
3 plead not guilty in Portland homicides from 24-hour period
Four homicides in one 24-hour period last week rattled Portlanders, but the city has recorded similarly grim tallies before. Five people died in one 25-hour period in July 2020, and four people died in one shooting in June 2021.
Portland protester pushed by police wins $40K for broken arm
A demonstrator who sued after she said her arm was fractured when she fell after getting pushed by a riot-clad Portland police officer won $40,000 Tuesday — far less than the $450,000 she sought — in the first protest-related lawsuit to reach a trial. The mixed verdict came...
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Settlement reached in fatal police shooting of Vancouver man
The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020.
kptv.com
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accused Portland killer on loose despite arrest warrant
A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Portland: police
A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Morrison Street just after 7 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, where the person died, police said. The minivan’s driver...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
KXL
Even Having Coffee With A Cop Will Get The Antifa Terrorists To Riot
I don’t hate the cops and I’d guess most of you don’t either. But sadly, too many in Portlandia subscribe to the Antifa “All Cops are Bastards” mantra. Case in point, the owner of the Bison Coffeehouse. A group of criminals launched an attack on...
