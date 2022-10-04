Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Warming trend persists to end your work week
You'll want to throw on light layers, grab your sunglasses, and pack some extra water as you're getting ready to head out the door Thursday. The strong and dominant ridge of high pressure remains centered just to our east, and will continue to be the main influence on our weather pattern today through this weekend. The only changes ahead for your Thursday compared to Wednesday is that we'll have some thin clouds brushing over our region and our high temperatures may end up a degree or two warmer this afternoon. We're starting out with clear skies, modest northeast winds, and cool temperatures for the start of your Thursday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight, while our higher elevations are starting out in the 30's to 40's again this morning. Winds are out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range early today, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5mph to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to end up slightly lower than yesterday, and that will result in a very modest increase in our fire danger Thursday afternoon. Our fire danger is projected to stay moderate today, but our dry fuels will continue to be a concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills and Sierra, and 80's to lower 90's in the Northern Mountains Thursday afternoon.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Sunny to mostly sunny with seasonably toasty temperatures ahead
You'll want to throw on light layers and make sure to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today, and that is not expected to change through your extended forecast. The ridge to our east is creating what's known as an Omega Block, which keeps any other big weather impacts from entering our region. That will drive sunny to mostly sunny skies, dry weather, light winds, mild overnight low temperatures, and above average daytime high temperatures across northern California through your extended forecast. Skies are clear to start your Tuesday, but some thin clouds will brush over us through the day. We'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across all of northern California Tuesday. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday morning. Winds are our of the northeast in the 5 to 10mph range this morning, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5 to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to dip into the 23 to 37 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to a degree cooler than what we had on Monday. That puts valley areas in the mid 80's to lower 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's later today. Some portions of the Northern Mountains will likely top out in the mid to upper 80's this afternoon. The light winds are positive news for our fire danger, but given our fuels are still fairly dry fires could spark easily. Fire danger is in the moderate range today, but you're still advised to be cautious. Temperatures will cool down quickly again this evening given the clear skies, so you should be able to open your windows back up by around 9pm.
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again
According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
DNA used to identify remains of victim in 2004 NorCal cold case homicide
SACRAMENTO -- Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.Vielguth's remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner's officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites. Sheriff's officials said investigators learned that Vielguth was living as a transient in the six months before her murder, spending time in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada and California. She used other last names, including Judkins, Hutchings and Joyce. Investigators asked anyone with information regarding Vielguth's murder or her whereabouts in the months leading to her death to call the sheriff's homicide bureau.
California inflation relief checks go out Friday: Here’s who gets paid first
More than 23 million California residents are expected to receive a Middle Class Tax Refund in their bank accounts or by mail starting this week.
Relief on the Way: California Middle Class Tax Refund Payments Begin Friday
Relief is on the way. Well, at least some relief. This Friday, the first round of direct deposits for the State of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund will be delivered. Depending on your income and your tax filing status, you could receive anywhere between $200 and $1050 if you filed a state tax return in 2020 and still live in California. The state said most of the direct deposits will be sent by the end of October. If you filed a paper state tax return, you’ll be sent a debit card in the mail. Those should be mailed beginning in October, and the first will arrive between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25. The last payments should be received by eligible Californians by January.
California Middle Class Tax Refund payments go out this week. See when you'll get paid
Millions of qualifying Californians will receive up to $1,050 as part of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund program starting this week. The first round of payments are set to go out Friday.
Newsom, Dahle set to debate; poll shows many unfamiliar with GOP challenger
OAKLAND, Calif. - State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Redding) is trying to get his message out to voters, with just over four weeks from Election Day. The Republican candidate for governor of California is a farmer from rural Lassen County. He faces a steep challenge in incumbent and Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1. "We love California, it’s an awesome state," said Dahle in a Zoom interview. "We just need some balance at the top of the ticket and that balance is me."
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
8-month-old girl, her parents, and uncle reportedly kidnapped in Northern California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man they believe kidnapped an infant, her parents, and her uncle from a local business. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the four victims were reportedly "taken against their will" from a business on the 800 block of South Highway 59. The kidnapped individuals reportedly include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
