You'll want to throw on light layers and make sure to grab your sunglasses before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today, and that is not expected to change through your extended forecast. The ridge to our east is creating what's known as an Omega Block, which keeps any other big weather impacts from entering our region. That will drive sunny to mostly sunny skies, dry weather, light winds, mild overnight low temperatures, and above average daytime high temperatures across northern California through your extended forecast. Skies are clear to start your Tuesday, but some thin clouds will brush over us through the day. We'll end up sunny to mostly sunny across all of northern California Tuesday. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Tuesday morning. Winds are our of the northeast in the 5 to 10mph range this morning, but will shift to become out of the south in the 5 to 10mph range in the afternoon. Humidity is projected to dip into the 23 to 37 percent range this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to a degree cooler than what we had on Monday. That puts valley areas in the mid 80's to lower 90's, while foothill and mountain areas mostly range from the mid 70's to mid 80's later today. Some portions of the Northern Mountains will likely top out in the mid to upper 80's this afternoon. The light winds are positive news for our fire danger, but given our fuels are still fairly dry fires could spark easily. Fire danger is in the moderate range today, but you're still advised to be cautious. Temperatures will cool down quickly again this evening given the clear skies, so you should be able to open your windows back up by around 9pm.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO