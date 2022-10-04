ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ongoing efforts to stop the violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is an ongoing effort to stop the violence in our community. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County shared its message again Wednesday afternoon. The group is speaking out about the 65 homicides so far in Rochester this year. They want to bring people together and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus get $60 million for expansion

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Millions of federal dollars are going to the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus. Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday more than $60 million in new funding for modernization and expansion there. That money will go towards phase four of the VA’s renovation project. It includes...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
#Linus K12#Retirement
WHEC TV-10

PAB wants your input on police disciplinary "matrix"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is investigating 80 complaints against Rochester police officers. But it’s still not authorized to recommend any punishment. It can’t do it until they finalize their punishment chart and they can’t do that until it gets feedback from you.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board member

The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
GREECE, NY
NewsBreak
Education
News 8 WROC

Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Questions remain, after learning more about the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. And, emotions are heavy; both in the community, and the department. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Rochester shines light on a violent turf war that investigators say ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester legislator responds to gang member arrests

Rochester, N.Y. — Police shared details Tuesday about a large-scale investigation into a feud between rival gangs and a marijuana distribution network. One gang member allegedly recruited gang members from out of state to engage in criminal activity against another local gang. Police said the group was responsible for a string of violent crimes — shootings, arson and homicides — including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
ROCHESTER, NY

