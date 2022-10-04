Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
‘$12 million speaks for itself’: Rochester reaches settlement Daniel Prude estate
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Trial of former Hilton principal continues Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two more victims testified against former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton. He is accused of sexually abusing 26 male students over a 17-year period at the Hilton School. Both students alleged they were touched inappropriately by Ashton while in his office. News10NBC was in the courtroom for...
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren elected as Monroe County 22nd legislative committee leader
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is getting back into local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee announced Warren was elected as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee. This comes less than a year after Warren stepped down as mayor. She agreed to...
WHEC TV-10
Ongoing efforts to stop the violence in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is an ongoing effort to stop the violence in our community. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County shared its message again Wednesday afternoon. The group is speaking out about the 65 homicides so far in Rochester this year. They want to bring people together and...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus get $60 million for expansion
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Millions of federal dollars are going to the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Campus. Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday more than $60 million in new funding for modernization and expansion there. That money will go towards phase four of the VA’s renovation project. It includes...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
Help wanted: What 45,000 Micron jobs in CNY will mean for Rochester region
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Micron, the global leader in computer chip manufacturing, announced the creation of a giant $100-billion dollar plant in Clay, New York — north of Syracuse. Leaders are saying it will create 45,000 new jobs over 20 years (9,000 campus jobs and the rest community-based), and many of the skilled workers needed […]
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E threatening to shut off customers for uninspected meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The complaints about RG&E, its billing and customer service, continue to pour into the News10NBC newsroom and now it appears the utility is shutting off, or threatening to shut off customers who aren’t even behind on their bills. The gas meter for Ashley Brayer’s home...
WHEC TV-10
PAB wants your input on police disciplinary “matrix”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board is investigating 80 complaints against Rochester police officers. But it’s still not authorized to recommend any punishment. It can’t do it until they finalize their punishment chart and they can’t do that until it gets feedback from you.
wxxinews.org
State education commissioner dismisses petition to remove Rochester school board leader
The New York state education commissioner has dismissed one Rochester Board of Education member’s petition to remove another member from office. Willa Powell filed a petition in April to remove Beatriz LeBron from the board, citing "official misconduct.” She raised the issue that LeBron refused to attend racial bias training as an act of “willful disobedience.”
WHEC TV-10
Greece Central School District will hold hiring event on Thursday
GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Central School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greece Central School District Transportation and Support Services Facility, located at 1790 Latta Road. The district is looking for teaching assistants, special education...
Community, RPD discuss moving forward after alleged gang wars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Questions remain, after learning more about the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. And, emotions are heavy; both in the community, and the department. A criminal complaint filed Friday in Rochester shines light on a violent turf war that investigators say ultimately led to the fatal shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz. The […]
newyorkupstate.com
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New 24-unit apartment building for people without housing in Rochester
In 2020, there were 815 homeless individuals on any given night in Monroe County.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
13 WHAM
Rochester legislator responds to gang member arrests
Rochester, N.Y. — Police shared details Tuesday about a large-scale investigation into a feud between rival gangs and a marijuana distribution network. One gang member allegedly recruited gang members from out of state to engage in criminal activity against another local gang. Police said the group was responsible for a string of violent crimes — shootings, arson and homicides — including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Champlain St.
There are several leads that officers are following up on at the scene.
Comments / 2