Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago

Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall.

Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a reduced buyout price.

The Badgers will reportedly pay Chryst just $11 million instead of the original $19.5.

"Wisconsin and Paul Chryst have agreed to a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid before Feb. 1, 2023, per a school official. The Badgers were initially on the hook for roughly $19.5 million for terminating Chryst without cause. The UW Foundation will pay the reduced buyout," Matt Fortuna reported.

It's possible Paul Chryst agreed to $11 million on the stipulation that he receives it in full, regardless of whether or not he gets another job before it's paid in full. However, that's purely speculation.

What the reason may be, Wisconsin gets a good deal here. And there's no doubt the Badgers have a bit more money to spend on a new head coach now.

Wisconsin plays Northwestern this weekend.

Comments / 59

Jean Werner
2d ago

These coaches are paid ridiculous amounts of money and their contracts are off the wall. Has everybody in this country lost their mind. You can’t justify half of what is going on in our schools, the White House, and in our judicial system. Enough is enough all right.

Reply(4)
17
John Schaefer
1d ago

Coach-you should of taken them to the cleaners. Best overall winning percentage in YEARS-even better than Coach Alvarez did and they claim him as an idol. Yes - he was good but Coach-you did better. People complain about high salaries for coaches in football. They better start looking at how much money football generates and the students can thank the players for helping to make tuition much less than it would be if there was no football. Universities across the United States had better start doing a better job screening students. Why-because more than half are not going to graduate.

Reply(4)
9
JohnD!
2d ago

11 million for Charlie..How much is in WI endowment?Think how costs of tuition could be reduced for students??

Reply(20)
8
 

Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
