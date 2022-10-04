Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall.

Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a reduced buyout price.

The Badgers will reportedly pay Chryst just $11 million instead of the original $19.5.

"Wisconsin and Paul Chryst have agreed to a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid before Feb. 1, 2023, per a school official. The Badgers were initially on the hook for roughly $19.5 million for terminating Chryst without cause. The UW Foundation will pay the reduced buyout," Matt Fortuna reported.

It's possible Paul Chryst agreed to $11 million on the stipulation that he receives it in full, regardless of whether or not he gets another job before it's paid in full. However, that's purely speculation.

What the reason may be, Wisconsin gets a good deal here. And there's no doubt the Badgers have a bit more money to spend on a new head coach now.

Wisconsin plays Northwestern this weekend.