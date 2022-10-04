ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.Korea's Yoon says current account to post surplus this year

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday the current account would be in surplus for the whole of this year despite a trade deficit in recent months, blaming the shortfall on raw materials and semiconductor price changes.

"While declines in semiconductor (export) prices and rises in import prices of raw materials have generated trade deficits, the current account is expected to post a surplus for the whole of this year," Yoon told reporters upon arriving at his office.

He said the government would manage the situation well by maintaining what it calls its emergency control mode.

South Korea posted a trade deficit for the past six months on a surge in global prices of energy and raw materials.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank said annual consumer inflation is expected to stay high at the 5-6% levels, with upside risks, for a considerable period of time. The Bank of Korea cited high dollar-won exchange rates and major oil producers’ production cuts as upside risks, after...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Thomson Reuters#Trade Deficit#Current Account#S Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

617K+
Followers
358K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy